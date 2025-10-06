Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: List of all constituencies going to polls on November 11 Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: The Election Commission on Monday announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections. The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11 with counting of votes to be held on November 14.

Patna:

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Monday announced the schedule for the Bihar legislative assembly polls 2025 on Monday. The polling will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, while the counting of votes will be done on November 14. The entire election process will be concluded by November 16, Kumar said. "Bihar elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. Counting of votes will be done on November 14," Kumar said at a press conference. "It is mandatory to complete counting of postal ballots before the last two rounds of counting of votes," he added. The total number of electors in the final list stands at 7.42 crore, while there were 7.89 crore electors as of June 24 this year. An Election Commission press release stated that 65 lakh voters were removed from the draft list, and the number of electors in the draft list as of August 1, 2025, stood at 7.24 crore.

As per the Election Commission, 122 seats out of a total of 243 seats would go to polls in the second phase of the polling.

Here's the list of all constituencies going to polls in second phase:

Valmiki Nagar Ramnagar (SC) Narkatiaganj Bagaha Lauriya Nautan Chanpatia Bettiah Sikta Raxaul Sugauli Narkatia Harsidhi (SC) Govindganj Kesaria Kalyanpur Pipra Madhuban Motihari Chiraia Dhaka Sheohar Riga Bathnaha (SC) Parihar Sursand Bajpatti Sitamarhi Runnisaidpur Belsand Harlakhi Benipatti Khajauli Babubarhi Bisfi Madhubani Rajnagar (SC) Jhanjharpur Phulparas Laukaha Nirmali Pipra Supaul Triveniganj (SC) Chhatapur Narpatganj Raniganj (SC) Forbesganj Araria Jokihat Sikti Bahadurganj Thakurganj Kishanganj Kochadhaman Amour Baisi Kasba Banmankhi (SC) Rupauli Dhamdaha Purnia Katihar Kadwa Balrampur Pranpur Manihari (ST) Barari Korha (SC) Bihpur Gopalpur Pirpainti (SC) Kahalgaon Bhagalpur Sultanganj Nathnagar Amarpur Dhoraiya (SC) Banka Katoria (ST) Belhar Ramgarh Mohania (SC) Bhabua Chainpur Chenari (SC) Sasaram Kargahar Dinara Nokha Dehri Karakat Arwal Kurtha Jehanabad Ghosi Makhdumpur (SC) Goh Obra Nabinagar Kutumba (SC) Aurangabad Rafiganj Gurua Sherghati Imamganj (SC) Barachatti (SC) Bodh Gaya (SC) Gaya Town Tikari Belaganj Atri Wazirganj Rajauli (SC) Hisua Nawada Gobindpur Warsaliganj Sikandra (SC) Jamui Jhajha Chakai

Bihar elections 2015

In the 2015 election, RJD won 80 seats woth 18.8 % vote share while its ally the Congress won 27 seats with a vote share of 6.8%. The JDU which at the time was also part of the Mahagathbandhan won 71 seats with a vote share of 17.3 %. The BJP won 53 seats with a vote share of 25%, while other parties won 8 seats with a share of 22.5%. The Nitish Kumar -RJD-Congress alliance was short lived with Nitish Kumar walking out and then forming a government with the BJP led NDA in 2017. Sushil Kumar Modi was sworn in as Deputy CM.

Bihar elections 2020

In the 2020 election, Nitish Kumar continued his alliance with the NDA getting a majority in Legislative Assembly by winning 125 seats. In August 2022, Nitish Kumar broke the alliance with the BJP and resigned as Chief Minister and formed the government with the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan. He also became a key figure in the formation of the combined opposition-the INDIA bloc. However, Kumar's romance with the RJD lasted just short of two years and in January 2024, ahead of the Parliamentary polls Kumar walked back to the NDA. This time Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United and the BJP lead an NDA alliance which also has Chirag Paswan's Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ram Vilas), Jitin Manjhi's Hindustan Awami Morcha and the Upendra Khushwaha led Rashtriya Lok Shakti Party (RLSP) as its constituents.

Bihar elections 2025

In the upcoming elections, the NDA will be up against the INDIA bloc of the Tejashwi Yadav led RJD, the Congress, the Deepankar Bhattacharya led CPI (ML), CPI, CPM and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). This time Bihar will also see the entry of a new player in the form of Prashant Kishor and his party Jan Suraaj.

ALSO READ: