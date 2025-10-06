Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: List of all constituencies going to polls on November 11

Advertisement
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: The Election Commission on Monday announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections. The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11 with counting of votes to be held on November 14.

Patna:

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Monday announced the schedule for the Bihar legislative assembly polls 2025 on Monday. The polling will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, while the counting of votes will be done on November 14.  The entire election process will be concluded by November 16, Kumar said. "Bihar elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. Counting of votes will be done on November 14," Kumar said at a press conference. "It is mandatory to complete counting of postal ballots before the last two rounds of counting of votes," he added. The total number of electors in the final list stands at 7.42 crore, while there were 7.89 crore electors as of June 24 this year. An Election Commission press release stated that 65 lakh voters were removed from the draft list, and the number of electors in the draft list as of August 1, 2025, stood at 7.24 crore.

As per the Election Commission, 122 seats out of a total of 243 seats would go to polls in the second phase of the polling. 

Here's the list of all constituencies going to polls in second phase:

 

  1. Valmiki Nagar
  2. Ramnagar (SC)
  3. Narkatiaganj
  4. Bagaha
  5. Lauriya
  6. Nautan
  7. Chanpatia
  8. Bettiah
  9. Sikta
  10. Raxaul
  11. Sugauli
  12. Narkatia
  13. Harsidhi (SC)
  14. Govindganj
  15. Kesaria
  16. Kalyanpur
  17. Pipra
  18. Madhuban
  19. Motihari
  20. Chiraia
  21. Dhaka
  22. Sheohar
  23. Riga
  24. Bathnaha (SC)
  25. Parihar
  26. Sursand
  27. Bajpatti
  28. Sitamarhi
  29. Runnisaidpur
  30. Belsand
  31. Harlakhi
  32. Benipatti
  33. Khajauli
  34. Babubarhi
  35. Bisfi
  36. Madhubani
  37. Rajnagar (SC)
  38. Jhanjharpur
  39. Phulparas
  40. Laukaha
  41. Nirmali
  42. Pipra
  43. Supaul
  44. Triveniganj (SC)
  45. Chhatapur
  46. Narpatganj
  47. Raniganj (SC)
  48. Forbesganj
  49. Araria
  50. Jokihat
  51. Sikti
  52. Bahadurganj
  53. Thakurganj
  54. Kishanganj
  55. Kochadhaman
  56. Amour
  57. Baisi
  58. Kasba
  59. Banmankhi (SC)
  60. Rupauli
  61. Dhamdaha
  62. Purnia
  63. Katihar
  64. Kadwa
  65. Balrampur
  66. Pranpur
  67. Manihari (ST)
  68. Barari
  69. Korha (SC)
  70. Bihpur
  71. Gopalpur
  72. Pirpainti (SC)
  73. Kahalgaon
  74. Bhagalpur
  75. Sultanganj
  76. Nathnagar
  77. Amarpur
  78. Dhoraiya (SC)
  79. Banka
  80. Katoria (ST)
  81. Belhar
  82. Ramgarh
  83. Mohania (SC)
  84. Bhabua
  85. Chainpur
  86. Chenari (SC)
  87. Sasaram
  88. Kargahar
  89. Dinara
  90. Nokha
  91. Dehri
  92. Karakat
  93. Arwal
  94. Kurtha
  95. Jehanabad
  96. Ghosi
  97. Makhdumpur (SC)
  98. Goh
  99. Obra
  100. Nabinagar
  101. Kutumba (SC)
  102. Aurangabad
  103. Rafiganj
  104. Gurua
  105. Sherghati
  106. Imamganj (SC)
  107. Barachatti (SC)
  108. Bodh Gaya (SC)
  109. Gaya Town
  110. Tikari
  111. Belaganj
  112. Atri
  113. Wazirganj
  114. Rajauli (SC)
  115. Hisua
  116. Nawada
  117. Gobindpur
  118. Warsaliganj
  119. Sikandra (SC)
  120. Jamui
  121. Jhajha
  122. Chakai

Bihar elections 2015

In the 2015 election, RJD won 80 seats woth 18.8 % vote share while its ally the Congress won 27 seats with a vote share of 6.8%. The JDU which at the time was also part of the Mahagathbandhan won 71 seats with a vote share of 17.3 %. The BJP won 53 seats with a vote share of 25%, while other parties won 8 seats with a share of 22.5%. The Nitish Kumar -RJD-Congress alliance was short lived with Nitish Kumar walking out and then forming a government with the BJP led NDA in 2017. Sushil Kumar Modi was sworn in as Deputy CM.

Bihar elections 2020

In the 2020 election, Nitish Kumar continued his alliance with the NDA getting a majority in Legislative Assembly by winning 125 seats. In August 2022, Nitish Kumar broke the alliance with the BJP and resigned as Chief Minister and formed the government with the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan. He also became a key figure in the formation of the combined opposition-the INDIA bloc. However, Kumar's romance with the RJD lasted just short of two years and in January 2024, ahead of the Parliamentary polls Kumar walked back to the NDA. This time Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United and the BJP lead an NDA alliance which also has Chirag Paswan's Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ram Vilas), Jitin Manjhi's Hindustan Awami Morcha and the Upendra Khushwaha led Rashtriya Lok Shakti Party (RLSP) as its constituents.

Bihar elections 2025

In the upcoming elections, the NDA will be up against the INDIA bloc of the Tejashwi Yadav led RJD, the Congress, the Deepankar Bhattacharya led CPI (ML), CPI, CPM and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). This time Bihar will also see the entry of a new player in the form of Prashant Kishor and his party Jan Suraaj.

