Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal's AAP announces first list of 11 candidates | Check here

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal's AAP announces first list of 11 candidates

Patna:

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday announced its first list of 11 candidates for the upcoming elections to 243-member Bihar legislative assembly. The AAP, which is a new entrant in Bihar, had announced in July that it would contest Bihar elections. Though the party was a part of the INDIA bloc during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal had announced that his party would go solo in the Bihar polls.

Later, senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj also confirmed that the party would go solo in the Bihar polls. "We are contesting Bihar elections independently," Bhardwaj, AAP's Delhi unit chief, had told news agency ANI earlier this year.

Following is the list of 11 candidates announced by AAP:

Dr Meera Singh – Begusarai (Begusarai) Yogi Chaupal – Kusheshwarsthan (Darbhanga) Amit Kumar Singh – Taraiya (Saran) Bhanu Bharatiya – Kasba (Purnia) Shubhada Yadav – Benipatti (Madhubani) Arun Kumar Rajak – Phulwari Sharif (Patna) Dr Pankaj Kumar – Bankipur (Patna) Ashraf Alam – Kishanganj (Kishanganj) Akhilesh Narayan Thakur – Parihar (Sitamarhi) Ashok Kumar Singh – Govindganj (Motihari) Former Captain Dharamraj Singh – Buxar (Buxar)

2020 Bihar elections polling and results

The previous Bihar assembly elections were held in three phases - first phase on October 28, second phase on November 3 and third phase on November 7. The results, on the other hand, were declared on November 10. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the collective voter turnout in 2020 Bihar elections was 57.05 per cent, with 55.68 per cent in first phase, 55.70 per cent in second phase and 59.94 per cent in third phase.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had emerged victorious in the 2020 Bihar polls, winning 125 seats. Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led grand alliance or the Mahagathbandhan had won 110 assembly constituencies.