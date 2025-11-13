Live Bihar Elections 2025: Stage set for result day as NDA maintains clear edge in exit polls Bihar Elections 2025 LIVE: According to exit polls for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the NDA is projected to secure a comfortable majority, while the Mahagathbandhan may once again find itself out of power.

Patna:

As Bihar gears up for the counting of votes on Friday, November 14, all eyes are on whether the NDA will retain power or if the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) can stage a surprise comeback. According to the India TV–MATRIZE exit poll, the NDA is projected to win between 147 and 167 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, giving it a decisive edge. The Grand Alliance, led by Tejashwi Yadav, is expected to secure 70–90 seats, while Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraj Party may manage only 0–2 seats. Other parties and independents are likely to bag 2–8 seats, the survey suggests. The results will decide whether Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's "double-engine" government continues for another term or if Bihar witnesses a political shift under the opposition’s leadership.

