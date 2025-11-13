Advertisement
Bihar Elections 2025 LIVE: According to exit polls for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the NDA is projected to secure a comfortable majority, while the Mahagathbandhan may once again find itself out of power.

Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections
Patna:

As Bihar gears up for the counting of votes on Friday, November 14, all eyes are on whether the NDA will retain power or if the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) can stage a surprise comeback. According to the India TV–MATRIZE exit poll, the NDA is projected to win between 147 and 167 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, giving it a decisive edge. The Grand Alliance, led by Tejashwi Yadav, is expected to secure 70–90 seats, while Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraj Party may manage only 0–2 seats. Other parties and independents are likely to bag 2–8 seats, the survey suggests. The results will decide whether Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's "double-engine" government continues for another term or if Bihar witnesses a political shift under the opposition’s leadership.

Follow the threads for all the latest updates.

 

Live updates :Bihar Elections 2025

  • 8:11 AM (IST)Nov 13, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    RJD candidates, workers created ruckus outside strong room housing EVMs

    RJD candidates and workers created ruckus outside the strong room housing EVMs alleging that a truck carrying empty tin boxes entered the premises late in the night. The District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police arrived at the scene to control the situation. Counting of votes for Bihar Assembly Elections is set to take place tomorrow (November 14).

  • 8:09 AM (IST)Nov 13, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Tejashwi dismisses predictions

    RJD leader and the opposition alliance's chief ministerial candidate, Tejashwi Yadav, dismissed all these predictions, saying, "Just as the media exaggerated reports regarding Operation Sindoor or falsely reported the death of actor Dharmendra in the past, the exit polls will prove to be wrong this time too."

  • 8:08 AM (IST)Nov 13, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Actual victory margin will be even larger than this: Nityanand Rai

    Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and former BJP state president Nityanand Rai said, "People have voted for development, which is only possible under the joint leadership of Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar. The exit polls reflect public sentiment, however, we believe the actual victory margin will be even larger."

  • 8:05 AM (IST)Nov 13, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    EVMs kept under tight security

    The Election Commission has said that after the Bihar Assembly elections, EVMs have been kept in strong rooms under tight security. Counting will take place on Friday at 46 polling centers across all 38 districts of the state. The EVMs and VVPAT machines used in the voting have been placed under a two-tier security cover. A statement issued by the Election Commission said, "The internal security of the strong room premises has been entrusted to the CRPF, while the external security arrangements have been assigned to the district police." In addition, 24-hour CCTV surveillance and other security arrangements have been put in place.

  • 8:05 AM (IST)Nov 13, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Bihar recorded highest-ever voter turnout

    Bihar on Tuesday recorded its highest-ever voter turnout of 67.14 per cent, provisionally, at close of polling in the second and final phase of the high-stakes elections, seen as a veritable referendum on the state’s longest-serving chief minister -- Nitish Kumar.

  • 8:03 AM (IST)Nov 13, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Counting of vote on Nov 14

    After record voter turnout in the Bihar Assembly elections, as counting day approaches, both the NDA and the Grand Alliance are expressing confidence of victory. While the NDA is viewing the high turnout as a "mandate in support of good governance," the opposition is considering it a sign of the people's desire for change. The decisive results on Friday will reveal whether people will give JDU chief and the state's longest-serving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar a chance for a fifth consecutive term or choose the path of change.

  • 8:01 AM (IST)Nov 13, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Two latest exit polls point to NDA win

    Two fresh exit polls on Wednesday pointed to an NDA victory in Bihar with Axis My India showing a clear edge for the ruling alliance and Today's Chanakya forecasting a big win for it over the Mahagathbandhan. Both the exit polls forecast a disappointing electoral debut for Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj. The Axis My India Exit Poll predicted that the NDA would be ahead of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar but the RJD would emerge as the single-largest party when results for the Assembly polls are announced on Friday.

    Axis My India predicted the NDA to win between 121-141 seats, and the Mahagathbandhan 98-118 seats. It gave 0-2 seats to the Jan Suraaj. Today's Chanakya forecast that while the BJP and its allies would get 160 seats (with a plus-minus margin of error of 12 seats), the RJD and its allies would bag 77 seats (with a plus-minus margin of error of 12 seats).

