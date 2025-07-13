Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Tejashwi Yadav confirms 'seat-sharing' talks in INDIA bloc parties | Video Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav strongly criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar following the murder of businessman Vikram Jha in Patna's Ram Krishna Nagar locality. Jha, a grocery store owner, was shot by an unidentified assailant who arrived on a motorcycle.

Patna:

Tejashwi Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, confirmed on Saturday (July 12) that discussions on seat sharing among the INDIA bloc parties in Bihar are actively underway. Taking to his official 'X' handle, Tejashwi informed that a meeting of the coordination and sub-committees of the alliance was held, where “meaningful and positive discussions” took place on election-related issues.

Tejashwi taunts Centre over law and order

Reacting to reports of Union Minister Chirag Paswan receiving a death threat, Tejashwi Yadav took a jibe at the BJP, saying, “Go and tell the Prime Minister that Jungle Raj has returned to Bihar.” The comment was aimed at highlighting the deteriorating law and order situation in the state under the current NDA government.

Chirag Paswan gets death threat on Instagram

Union Minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan allegedly received a death threat via social media, his party spokesperson Rajesh Bhatt said. A complaint has been lodged with the Cyber Police Station in Patna. The threat was reportedly made by an Instagram user under the name 'Tiger Meraj Idisi'.

Businessman shot dead in Patna, Tejashwi slams CM Nitish

Tejashwi Yadav also lashed out at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over the recent murder of businessman Vikram Jha in Patna’s Ram Krishna Nagar area. Jha, who owned a grocery store, was shot dead by an unknown assailant on a motorbike. He died en route to the hospital.

Calling it a result of a corrupt transfer-posting nexus, Tejashwi said, “Why is the unconscious Chief Minister silent? Who is responsible for the hundreds of murders happening daily?”

Police begin probe

According to SP Patna East, Parichay Kumar, CCTV footage showed no signs of robbery, suggesting the killing was targeted. A murder case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing. Jha, originally from Darbhanga, had been living in Patna for a year with his family.