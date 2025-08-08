Bihar: Amit Shah to lay foundation stone of Janki Mandir, why his visit to Sitamarhi matters Sitamarhi: The state cabinet had sanctioned Rs 882.87 crore for the integrated development of the temple complex on July 1. Of the total amount, Rs 137 crore would be spent on the development of the old temple and its premises, while Rs 728 crore would be used for tourism-related activities.

Patna:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Friday lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Janki Mandir at Punauradham in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, which is considered as the birthplace of Goddess Sita. The foundation stone-laying ceremony of the project, worth more than Rs 882.87 crore, will also be attended by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, several Union ministers and other dignitaries.

Giving details, Bihar BJP spokesperson Niraj Kumar said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation of the project for the redevelopment of 'Janki Mandir at Punauradham in Sitamarhi on August 8. It will be a historic day for the people of Bihar".

Temple to be spread over 67 acres of land

Niraj Kumar said that amidst chanting of mantras, the foundation stone will be laid for the redevelopment of the grand temple spread over 67 acres and the state tourism department has already started preparations for the project, which is likely to be completed within 11 months.

He said Union home minister will reach Darbhanga on Friday morning and then will drive to Sitamarhi from there.

Bihar cabinet sanctions Rs 882.87 crore for temple

The state cabinet had sanctioned Rs 882.87 crore for the integrated development of the temple complex on July 1. Of the total amount, Rs 137 crore would be spent on the development of the old temple and its premises, while Rs 728 crore would be used for tourism-related activities.

In addition, Rs 16 crore would be spent on comprehensive maintenance for 10 years. Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation (BSTDC) would implement the project.

The state government recently formed a nine-member trust, headed by the chief secretary, for the construction and redevelopment of the shrine.

"Comprehensive development will be carried out on the lines of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra, Ayodhya", said the BJP spokesperson, adding that a large number of pilgrims (domestic as well as from outside the country) visit the Punaura Dham, which is about 5 km west of Sitamarhi district.

Why Amit Shah’s visit to Sitamarhi matters?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Sitamarhi assumes significance ahead of Bihar Assembly elections. As the assembly polls are likely to be held in October–November later this year, political parties have started finalising their schedules and programmes of senior leaders to woo voters.

Earlier this week, the Bihar government had urged the Union Railway Minister to construct a railway station at Punaura Dham in Sitamarhi district for the convenience of devotees visiting the site.

Also Read:

Amit Shah to lay foundation stone of temple at Goddess Sita's birthplace in Sitamarhi on August 8