Bihar: 5 dead, 3 critical after DJ van overturns upon hitting electric wire in Bhagalpur

As many as five people were killed after a DJ van overturned into a ditch in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district. The accident took place when the vehicle came into contact with an overhead electric wire, causing the driver to lose control. A total of nine people were on board the van at the time of the incident and three sustained serious injuries.

As the van overturned into the ditch, several people got trapped underneath it. Some managed to escape by jumping out instantly. The condition of three people is said to be critical. All of them were rushed to the Shahkund Community Health Centre.