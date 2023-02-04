Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar: 3 suspected PFI members detained by NIA-state police joint team in East Champaran

NIA in Bihar: A joint team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Bihar Police detained three suspected members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) outfit in the East Champaran district on Saturday, February 4. According to a senior police officer, they were picked up from the Chakia sub-division in the morning.

“Three suspected members of the PFI were picked up by the NIA with the active help of Bihar Police. They were detained for joint interrogation by the state police and the central agencies. More detentions cannot be ruled out,” Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters), JS Gangwar, told the media in Patna.

Chargesheet against PFI members

Earlier on January 7, the NIA had filed a chargesheet against four members of the PFI in a case pertaining to "unlawful and anti-national" activities.

According to a spokesperson of the federal anti-terror agency, the charge sheet was filed in a special NIA court in Patna against arrested accused - Athar Parvej, Mohd Jalaluddin Khan, Nooruddin Zangi alias "Advocate Nooruddin" and Arman Malick alias "Imteyaz Anwer".

In September 2022, the Ministry of Home Affairs banned PFI and its associated outfits for five years for having links with terrorist groups and indulging in subversive activities. It should be mentioned here that the NIA arrested around 350 people belonging to the PFI from different parts of the country last year.

