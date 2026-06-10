Bihar: At least one dead as boat carrying 13 capsizes in Kosi River in Darbhanga, rescue op on | VIDEO

Darbhanga:

One person was killed after a boat carrying 13 passengers capsized in the Kosi River in Bihar's Darbhanga district on Wednesday, triggering a major rescue operation by local authorities and disaster response teams.

According to preliminary information, the vessel overturned while crossing the river, throwing all occupants into the water. One body has been recovered so far, while efforts are underway to trace and rescue the remaining passengers.

The accident occurred near the ring embankment at Tarwara Ghat, which the boat occupants were traveling trying to cross the river to harvest their moong crop when the vessel suddenly capsized and sank.

More details are awaited.

Three Dead in Samastipur boat accident

Last month, three people lost their lives and four others went missing after a boat overturned in Bihar’s Samastipur district, officials said.

The incident took place at around 5.45 am in the Mohiuddinnagar area when a group of people was returning from Sultanpur Diara. According to officials, 14 passengers were travelling in the boat when the accident occurred.

Preliminary reports suggest that strong winds caused the vessel to lose balance and capsize. The boat, a small motorised dinghy, was also facing technical issues as its engine had reportedly malfunctioned before the incident.

Rescue operations were launched immediately after the accident. Patna District Magistrate SM Thiyagarajan said teams from both Samastipur and Patna districts have been deployed and are jointly carrying out search efforts to trace the missing passengers.

Six killed after boat capsizes in Bargi Dam reservoir in MP

The tragedy comes months after another fatal boating accident in Madhya Pradesh. In April, a cruise boat carrying tourists capsized in the Bargi Dam reservoir near Khamariya Island in Jabalpur district after being caught in a sudden storm.

At least six people died in that incident, while rescue teams managed to save 15 passengers. Several others were reported missing after the vessel overturned in the reservoir formed by the Bargi Dam on the Narmada River. Officials said the boat had been carrying 29 passengers at the time of the accident.

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