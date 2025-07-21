Big blow for JDU ahead of Bihar Assembly polls, party leader Vind Sinha joins Congress Former JDU MLC Vinod Kumar Singh joined the Congress party along with hundreds of his supporters. The induction was held in the presence of State Congress president Rajesh Ram, who welcomed Singh and his supporters into the party fold.

Patna:

In a significant political development ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Janata Dal (United) has suffered a major jolt with key leaders distancing themselves from the party. Former JDU MLC Vinod Kumar Singh joined the Congress party along with hundreds of his supporters.

Ranjit Sahni resigns from JDU

The defection comes just a day after former JDU district president Ranjit Sahni resigned from the party. Sahni sent his resignation to both the state and national presidents of JDU, citing deep dissatisfaction with the party’s current direction.

In his letter, he also announced his resignation from the State JDU Political Advisory Committee and as a primary and active member of the party.

Setbacks for JDU ahead of polls

While Sahni has not yet disclosed his future political move, he clarified that he has left the JDU, not the NDA. This statement has sparked speculation over whether he will continue his political journey within the BJP-led alliance or join another political outfit.

In his resignation, Sahni alleged that JDU had strayed from its declared policies and moral values. He accused a small group within the party of misleading Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to serve personal and familial interests.

These back-to-back exits mark a turbulent phase for JDU as the state prepares for assembly polls, raising questions about internal dissent and the party’s standing within the NDA.