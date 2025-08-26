Bhore Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin, party-wise candidates Sunil Kumar of the Janata Dal United won the seat by defeating Jitendra Paswan of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation with a margin of 462 votes in the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections.

The Bhore (Bhorey) Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 103 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Bhore is part of the Gopalganj Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Sunil Kumar of the Janata Dal United won the seat by defeating Jitendra Paswan of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation with a margin of 462 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal United candidate Alok Kumar Suman won from the Gopalganj Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 127,180 votes by defeating Prem Nath Chanchal alias Chanchal Paswan of the Vikassheel Insaan Party.

Bhore Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Bhore Assembly constituency is a part of the Gopalganj district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,387,63 voters in the Bhore constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,747,89 voters were male and 1,639,59 were female. 15 voters belonged to the third gender. 1,122 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bhore in 2020 was 413 (389 men and 24 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Bhore constituency was 3,194,49. Out of this, 1,670,78 voters were male and 1,523,64 were female. Seven voters belonged to the third gender. There were 1,112 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bhore in 2015 was 370 (237 men and 133 women).

Bhore Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Bhore constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Bhore Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Bhore Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Bhore Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Janata Dal United candidate Sunil Kumar won the seat with a margin of 462 votes (0.26%). He was polled 74,067 votes with a vote share of 40.5%. He defeated Jitendra Paswan of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, who got 73,605 votes (40.25%). NOTA was at third position with 8,010 votes or (4.38%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Anil Kumar won the seat. He was polled 74,365 votes with a vote share of 44.32%. Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Indradev Manjhi got 59,494 (35.46%) and was the runner-up. Kumar defeated Manjhi by a margin of 14,871 votes or 9.25%.

2020: Sunil Kumar (Janata Dal United)

2015: Anil Kumar (Congress)

2010: Indradev Manjhi (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2005: Anil Kumar (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2005: Anil Kumar (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2000: Acharya Vishwanath Baitha (Bharatiya Janata Party)

1995: Indradev Manjhi (Janata Party)

1990: Indradev Manjhi (Janata Party)

1985: Anil Kumar (Congress)

1980: Alagu Ram (Congress)

1977: Jamuna Ram (Janata Party)

1972: Raj Mangal Mishra (Congress)

1969: Raj Mangal Mishra (Congress)

1967: Raj Mangal Mishra (Congress)

1962: Raj Mangal Mishra (Congress)

1952: Rambali Pandey (Praja Socialist Party)

1952: Chandrika Ram (Congress)

Bhore Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,828,61 or 53.98% in the Bhore Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,677,77 or 52.52%.