Bharat Tiwari encounter: FIR registered against policemen involved in Bihar's Bhojpur operation

Bhojpur:

An FIR has been registered against the policemen involved in the controversial encounter of 28-year-old Bharat Bhushan Tiwari in Bihar's Bhojpur district. According to reports, Bharat Tiwari's mother filed a murder case, following which an FIR has been filed against the policemen who fired the shots.

The encounter has sparked a major political row in Bihar, with protests continuing in Bhojpur and several leaders—including some from ruling alliance parties—questioning the police action. Opposition parties and local residents have also demanded an independent investigation into the incident.

Bihar govt orders judicial inquiry

Earlier, the Bihar government announced a judicial inquiry into the encounter. "It has been decided to conduct an independent judicial inquiry into the Wednesday encounter in Bilauti village under the aegis of a retired High Court judge," Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said on X.

He said that the judicial inquiry would ensure a thorough investigation of all aspects of the incident with complete impartiality and transparency.

The Bihar Police has suspended four policemen, including a Station House Officer (SHO), after a purported video showed an armed suspect pointing a pistol at security personnel on Tuesday, and the officers allegedly failed to respond promptly in the Bhojpur incident.

A plea has also been filed in the Supreme Court seeking the constitution of an independent expert committee under the chairmanship of a former apex court judge to inquire into the alleged "extra-judicial killing" of Bharat Bhushan Tiwari. The plea has also sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), claiming the case warrants a prompt, independent and impartial investigation.

Bharat Tiwari encounter

According to the police, officers opened fire in self-defence and to protect public safety after Bharat Tiwari allegedly fired at the police team during an operation in Bilauti village. Tiwari was injured in the exchange of fire and later died while being taken to Patna Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

In its initial statement, the police described Tiwari as a person who was reportedly "mentally unsound." However, family members and several local residents disputed this claim, describing him as a social activist who regularly raised public grievances and local issues before government authorities.

Meanwhile, a purported video that has surfaced on social media appears to show Tiwari discarding his weapon shortly before the encounter. The authenticity and context of the video are yet to be independently verified.

The police statement mentioned that Tiwari persistently fired at police, prompting retaliatory firing in "self-defence" during which the accused received a bullet injury in his leg.

Also Read: Bharat Tiwari encounter: Gangster or voice of people? Why Bihar man's death is making headlines