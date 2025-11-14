Bhagalpur Election Results: Will Ajeet Sharma retain seat this time? Counting of votes to begin at 8 am Bhagalpur Election Results 2025: The Congress’ Ajeet Sharma, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Rohit Pandey and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Abhay Kant Jha are the main candidates in the Bhagalpur constituency of Bihar.

Patna:

The counting of votes for the Bhagalpur Assembly constituency will begin at 8 am. The key parties in the fray are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and RJD, JD(U), Congress, Jan Suraaj Party and others. The NDA has been exuding confidence to dethrone the Mahagathbandhan from Bihar, while, Nitish Kumar-led NDA looks to retain its power in the state. Congress’ Ajeet Sharma, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Rohit Pandey and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Abhay Kant Jha are the main candidates in the Bhagalpur constituency of Bihar.

The Bhagalpur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 156 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Bhagalpur Assembly constituency comes under the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Ajit Sharma of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Rohit Pandey of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 1,113 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Ajay Kumar Mandal won from the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,04,868 votes by defeating Ajeet Sharma of the Congress.

Bhagalpur Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,33,795 voters in the Bhagalpur constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,77,544 were male and 1,56,233 were female voters. 18 voters belonged to the third gender. 934 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bhagalpur in 2020 was 583 (535 men and 48 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Bhagalpur constituency was 3,16,636. Out of this, 1,70,041 voters were male, 1,46,576 were female and 19 belonged to a third gender. There were 463 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bhagalpur in 2015 was 335 (224 men and 111 women).

Bhagalpur Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

Indian National Congress (INC) leader Ajeet Sharma, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Rohit Pandey and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Abhay Kant Jha are the main candidates in the Bhagalpur constituency of Bihar. The RJD is in alliance with the Congress, Left parties and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar, while the BJP has a pact with the Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).

Bhagalpur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Indian National Congress candidate Ajit Sharma won the seat with a margin of 1,113 votes. He polled 65,502 votes with a vote share of 40.52%. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Rohit Pandey, who got 64,389 votes (39.83%). Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Rajesh Verma stood third with 20,523 votes (12.69%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Indian National Congress candidate Ajit Sharma won the seat with a margin of 10,658 votes. He polled 70,514 votes with a vote share of 46.24%. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Arjit Shashwat Choubey got 59,856 votes (39.25%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Bijay Pd Sah stood third with 15,212 votes (9.97%).

• 2020: Ajit Sharma (Indian National Congress)

• 2015: Ajit Sharma (Indian National Congress)

• 2010: Ashwini Kumar Choubey (Bharatiya Janata Party)

• October, 2005: Ashwini Kumar Choubey (Bharatiya Janata Party)

• February, 2005: Ashwini Kumar Choubey (Bharatiya Janata Party)

• 2000: Ashwini Kumar Choubey (Bharatiya Janata Party)

• 1995: Ashwini Kumar Choubey (Bharatiya Janata Party)

• 1990: Bijay Kumar Mitra (Bharatiya Janata Party)

• 1985: Sheo Chandra Jha (Congress)

• 1980: Sheo Chandra Jha (Congress)

• 1977: Bijoy Kumar Mitra (Janata Party)

