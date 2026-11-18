A jewellery showroom in Bihar's Bettiah district was allegedly targeted by a group of armed criminals on Wednesday afternoon, with the miscreants escaping with jewellery and cash worth crores of rupees. The incident took place at Senco Gold and Diamonds on Supriya Cinema Road, under the jurisdiction of Kali Bagh police station.

According to information shared by local residents, around six to eight armed men entered the showroom carrying guns and other weapons. They allegedly threatened the employees at gunpoint before looting the jewellery and cash kept inside the store. The robbery took place in broad daylight, causing concern among people in the area.

6-8 armed criminals allegedly carry out robbery

Local residents said the men entered the jewellery showroom with firearms and other weapons. Once inside, they allegedly threatened the staff and carried out the robbery without giving them an opportunity to resist. Some employees reportedly said that the criminals took almost all the jewellery kept in the showroom, along with the available cash. The robbers are believed to have escaped after collecting the valuables.

While the incident has been described as a robbery involving property worth crores of rupees, the exact value of the stolen jewellery and cash has not yet been officially established.

Employee injured after being hit with gun butt

An employee of the showroom was also injured during the robbery. According to the information available, one of the criminals allegedly struck the employee with the butt of a gun.

The incident added to the seriousness of the robbery, as the armed men reportedly used threats and physical force while carrying out the crime. Further details about the injured employee's condition were not immediately available.

DIG and SSP reach the crime spot

After receiving information about the robbery, senior police officials reached the showroom. Champaran Range DIG Har Kishor Rai and SSP Kumar Gautam were among the officials present at the spot, along with a large police contingent.

The police are examining CCTV footage from the showroom and surrounding areas as part of the investigation. Officials are also looking into other aspects of the incident to establish the sequence of events and identify those involved.

The broad daylight robbery has raised questions about security arrangements in the area. The fact that a group of armed men allegedly entered a jewellery showroom, threatened employees and escaped with valuables has also put the local police under pressure.

The investigation is underway, and further details about the suspects, the route used to escape and the total value of the stolen property are awaited.

Report by Sumit Kumar from Bettiah.

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