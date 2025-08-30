Bettiah Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin, party-wise candidates Bettiah Assembly Election 2025: Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Renu Devi won the Bettiah constituency in 2020 by defeating the Congress candidate Madan Mohan Tiwari with a margin of 18,079 votes.

The Bettiah Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 8 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat, not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Bettiah Assembly constituency comes under the Paschim Champaran Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Renu Devi of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Madan Mohan Tiwari of the Congress with a margin of 18,079 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Dr Sanjay Jaiswal won from the Paschim Champaran Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,36,568 votes by defeating Madan Mohan Tiwari of the Congress.

In 2015, Congress candidate Madan Mohan Tiwari registered a win in the Bettiah constituency. In 2010, BJP candidate Renu Devi registered his victory from the seat.

Bettiah Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Bettiah Assembly constituency is a part of the Paschim Champaran district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,60,010 voters in the Bettiah constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 81,785 voters were male and 77,303 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 921 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bettiah in 2020 was 538 (515 were men and 23 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Bettiah constituency was 1,47,836. Out of this, 76,086 voters were male and 70,869 were female. There were 881 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bettiah in 2015 was 397 (277 were men and 120 were women).

Bettiah Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Bettiah constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Bettiah Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Bettiah Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Bettiah Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Renu Devi won the seat with a margin of 18,079 votes (11.44%). She polled 84,496 votes with a vote share of 52.83%. Renu defeated Congress candidate Madan Mohan Tiwari, who got 66,417 votes (41.53%). NOTA stood third with 2,017 votes (1.26%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Madan Mohan Tiwari won the seat with a margin of 2,320 votes (1.59%). He polled 66,786 votes with a vote share of 45.26%. BJP candidate Renu Devi got 64,466 votes (43.69%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Sameer Hasan stood third with 2,851 votes (1.93%).

Bettiah Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020- Renu Devi (BJP)

2015- Madan Mohan Tiwari (Congress)

2010- Renu Devi (BJP)

October, 2005- Renu Devi (BJP)

February, 2005- Renu Devi (BJP)

2000- Renu Devi (BJP)

1995- Birval Yadava (Janata Dal)

1990- Madan Prasad Jaiswal (BJP)

1985- Gauri Shanker Pandey (Congress)

1980- Gauri Shanker Pandey (Congress)

1977- Gauri Shanker Pandey (Congress)

1972- Kirshna Mohan Pandey (Congress)

Bettiah Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,57,915 or 56.29% in the Bettiah Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,45,645 or 59.35%.