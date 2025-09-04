Belsand Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates The Belsand Assembly constituency comes under Sitamarhi district of Bihar State. In 2020, Sanjay Kumar Gupta of the Rashtriya Janata Dal won the seat by defeating Sunita Singh Chauhan of the Janata Dal (United) with a margin of 13685 votes.

The Belsand Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 30 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Belsand Assembly constituency comes under Sitamarhi district of Bihar State. In 2020, Sanjay Kumar Gupta of the Rashtriya Janata Dal won the seat by defeating Sunita Singh Chauhan of the Janata Dal (United) with a margin of 13685 votes. Belsand Assembly constituency falls under the Sheohar Lok sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal (united) candidate Lovely Anand won from Sheohar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 29143 votes by defeating Ritu Jaiswal of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Belsand Constituency: Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Belsand Assembly constituency is a part of the Sitamarhi district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 265949 voters in the Belsand constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 141421 were male and 124527 were female voters. Only one voter belonged to the third gender. Over 493 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Belsand in 2020 was 289 (277 men and 12 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Belsand constituency was 235494. Out of this, 126032 voters were male, 109460 were female. Only two voters belonged to the third gender. There were 438 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Belsand in 2015 was 206 (121 men and 85 women).

Belsand Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Belsand constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Belsand Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Belsand Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Belsand Assembly Constituency: Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Sanjay Kumar Gupta won the seat with a margin of 13931 votes (10.29%). He polled 50001 votes with a vote share of 35.82%. He defeated JDU candidate Sunita Singh Chauhan, who got 36070 votes (25.84%). RLSP candidate Thakur Dharmendra Singh stood third with 19034 votes (13.64%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, JDU candidate Sunita Singh Chauhan won the seat with margin of 5575 votes (4.61%). LJP candidate Md Nasir Ahamad got 28210 votes (23.03%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Baidyanath Prasad stood third with 11366 votes (9.28%).

2020: Sanjay Kumar Gupta (RJD)

2015: Sunita Singh Chauhan (JDU)

2010: Sunita Singh (JDU)

Oct 2005: Sanjay (RJD)

Feb 2005: Sunita (LJP)

2000: Ram Swarth Rai (RJD)

1995: Raghubansh Prasad Singh (JD)

1990: Digvijay Pratap Singh (INC)

1985: Raghubansh Pd Singh (LKD)

1980: Raghubans Prasad Singh (JNP)

1977: Raghubans Prasad Singh (JNP)

1972: Ram Surat Singh (INC)

Belsand Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Belsand Assembly constituency was 139580 or 52.48 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 122466 or 52 per cent.