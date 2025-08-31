Beldaur Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Beldaur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 150 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Beldaur Assembly constituency comes under the Khagaria Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Panna Lal Singh Patel of the Janata Dal (United) won the seat by defeating Chandan Kumar of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 5,108 votes.In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, LJP(RV) candidate Rajesh Verma won from the Khagaria Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,61,131 votes by defeating Sanjay Kumar Kushwaha of the CPIM.

Beldaur Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Beldaur Assembly constituency is a part of the Khagaria district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,06,644 voters in the Beldaur constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,59,260 were male and 1,47,374 were female voters. 10 voters belonged to the third gender. 823 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Beldaur in 2020 was 451 (424 men and 27 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Beldaur constituency was 282218 . Out of this, 1,49,960 voters were male, 1,32,248 were female and 10 belonged to a third gender. There were 699 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Beldaur in 2015 was 221(164 men and 57 women).

Beldaur Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Beldaur constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Beldaur Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Beldaur Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Beldaur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Janata Dal (United) candidate Panna Lal Singh Patel won the seat with a margin of 5,108 votes. He polled 56,541 votes with a vote share of 31.95%. He defeated Indian National Congress candidate Chandan Kumar, who got 51,433 votes (29.06%). Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Mithilesh Kumar Nishad stood third with 31,229 votes (17.64%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Janata Dal (United) candidate Panna Lal Singh Patel won the seat with a margin of 13,525 votes. He polled 63,216 votes with a vote share of 37.81%. Lok Jan Shakti Party’s Mithilesh Kumar Nishad got 49,691 votes (29.72%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Vijay Kumar Pandav stood third with 15,604 votes (9.33%).

2020: Panna Lal Singh Patel (Janata Dal United)

2015: Panna Lal Singh Patel (Janata Dal United)

2010: Panna Lal Singh Patel (Janata Dal United)

Beldaur Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Beldaur Assembly constituency was 1,77,121 or 57.76 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,67,318 or 59.29 per cent.