Belaganj Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Belaganj Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Surendra Prasad Yadav won the Belaganj seat with a margin of 23,963 votes (14.32%).

Patna:

The Belaganj Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 232 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Belaganj Assembly constituency comes under the Gaya Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Surendra Prasad Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won the seat by defeating Abhay Kumar Sinha of the Janata Dal United (JDU) with a margin of 23,963 votes. Later, Surendra Prasad Yadav won the Lok Sabha Election from the Jahanabad seat and left the Belaganj constituency. Manorama Devi of Janata Dal United (JDU) won the 2024 bypoll by defeating Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Vishwanath Kumar Singh by a substantial margin of over 21,000 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) candidate Jitan Ram Manjhi won from the Gaya Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,01,812 votes by defeating Kumar Sarvjeet of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Belaganj Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Belaganj Assembly constituency is a part of the Gaya district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,76,878 voters in the Belaganj constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,44,725 were male and 1,32,149 were female voters. Four voters belonged to the third gender. 1,940 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Belaganj in 2020 was 1,314 (1,270 men and 44 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Belaganj constituency was 2,49,598. Out of this, 1,32,456 voters were male, 1,17,136 were female, and six belonged to a third gender. There were 885 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Belaganj in 2015 was 474 (314 men and 160 women).

Belaganj Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Belaganj constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Belaganj Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date for Belaganj along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Belaganj Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet for Belaganj.

Belaganj Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Surendra Prasad Yadav won the Belaganj seat with a margin of 23,963 votes (14.32%). He polled 79,708 votes with a vote share of 46.91%. He defeated Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Abhay Kumar Sinha, who got 55,745 votes (32.81%). Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Ramashray Sharma stood third with 12,005 votes (7.07%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Surendra Prasad Yadav won the Belaganj seat with a margin of 30,341 votes (21.73%). He polled 71,067 votes with a vote share of 49.38%. Hindustani Awam Morcha's (Secular) Sharim Ali got 40,726 votes (28.30%) and was the runner-up. Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate Kumar Jitendra stood third with 8,114 votes (5.64%).

Belaganj Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2024 Bypoll: Manorama Devi (Janata Dal United)

2020: Surendra Prasad Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2015: Surendra Prasad Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2010: Surendra Prasad Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

October, 2005: Surendra Prasad Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

February, 2005: Surendra Prasad Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2000: Surendra Prasad Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

1998 Bypoll: Mahesh Singh Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

1995: Surendra Prasad Yadav (Janata Dal)

1990: Surendra Prasad Yadav (Janata Dal)

1985: Abhiram Sharma (Congress)

1980: Shatrughna Sharan Singh (Congress-U)

1977: Shambhu Prasad Singh (Janata Party)

Belaganj Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Belaganj Assembly constituency was 1,70,421 or 61.55 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,43,966 or 57.68 per cent.