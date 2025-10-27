Begusarai Assembly Election 2025: Can BJP’s Kundan Kumar retain his seat amid tough triangular contest? BJP's sitting MLA Kundan Kumar, who narrowly defeated Amita Bhushan in 2020, faces a tough challenge as Congress eyes a comeback and Jan Suraaj looks to attract new voters.

Patna:

The Begusarai Assembly Election 2025 is shaping up to be a high-stakes triangular contest among Kundan Kumar (BJP), Amita Bhushan (Congress), and Surendra Kumar Sahani (Jan Suraaj Party). With political equations shifting in Bihar, Begusarai is once again set to witness a fierce electoral battle where voter sentiment, local leadership, and party alliances will play decisive roles. BJP’s sitting MLA Kundan Kumar, who won narrowly in 2020, faces a tough challenge from Congress’s Amita Bhushan and the emerging Jan Suraaj Party led by Prashant Kishor’s candidate, Surendra Kumar Sahani.

Key Candidates

Begusarai has been a political hotspot in Bihar, often witnessing tight contests between the BJP and Congress. In 2020, Kundan Kumar (BJP) narrowly defeated Amita Bhushan (Congress) by just 4,554 votes, making it one of the closest battles in the state. The BJP, buoyed by its performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections—where Giriraj Singh led in six of the seven Assembly segments, including Begusarai—is confident of retaining the seat. However, Amita Bhushan, a two-time candidate and former MLA, is banking on her grassroots connect and Congress’s renewed organisational push. Meanwhile, Surendra Kumar Sahani (Jan Suraaj Party) adds a fresh twist to the contest, appealing to younger and independent voters looking beyond traditional party lines. The key candidates in the fray are Kundan Kumar (BJP), Amita Bhushan (Congress), and Surendra Kumar Sahani (Jan Suraaj Party).

Begusarai Assembly Constituency Profile

Begusarai, which became a separate district in 1972 after being carved out of Munger, carries historical and cultural significance. The district’s name originates from “Begum” (queen) and “Sarai” (inn), linked to the Begum of Bhagalpur’s visits to Simaria Ghat on the Ganga. With a literacy rate of 79.35%, the district is predominantly Hindu (89%), followed by Muslims (10.53%), and mainly speaks Hindi and Maithili. Scheduled Castes constitute 15.67% of the electorate, while Muslims make up 13.9%. Despite being viewed as an urban stronghold, Begusarai’s 77% rural population plays a decisive role in determining the electoral outcome. The constituency, numbered 146, is a general seat in the Bihar Legislative Assembly and remains politically significant for major parties like RJD, JD(U), BJP, and Congress.

Begusarai Constituency Demographic Profile

According to the Election Commission of India, Begusarai had 3,36,598 registered voters in 2020—comprising 1,79,360 males, 1,57,230 females, and 8 third-gender voters. There were 1,918 postal ballots and 511 service voters that year. Comparatively, in 2015, the constituency had 3,11,575 voters with 138 valid postal votes and 287 service voters. The demographic distribution reflects a balanced gender ratio and steady electoral participation over the years.

What Happened in the 2020 and 2015 Assembly Elections

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Kundan Kumar (BJP) won the Begusarai seat with 74,217 votes (39.66%), defeating Amita Bhushan (Congress) who secured 69,663 votes (37.23%). Independent candidate Rajesh Kumar finished third with 18,002 votes (9.62%). The BJP’s victory margin was slim, underscoring Begusarai’s competitive political landscape.

In the 2015 elections, the tables were turned when Amita Bhushan (Congress) won the seat with 83,521 votes (49.21%), defeating BJP’s Surendra Mehta, who garnered 66,990 votes (39.47%). CPI(M)’s Rajendra Prasad Singh finished third with 5,593 votes (3.3%).

Voter turnout in 2020 stood at 60.44%, slightly lower than 54.51% in 2015. These trends indicate consistent electoral engagement and a shifting preference between BJP and Congress candidates.

As Bihar heads toward the 2025 Assembly elections, Begusarai remains a battleground constituency that could influence regional political narratives. The BJP aims to consolidate its urban-rural voter base under the leadership of Kundan Kumar, while Congress seeks to reclaim lost ground through Amita Bhushan’s strong local presence. Meanwhile, the Jan Suraaj Party’s Surendra Kumar Sahani could emerge as a spoiler or dark horse, depending on how effectively he mobilises disillusioned voters. With Begusarai’s history of close margins and political volatility, this contest promises to be one of the most closely watched races in Bihar.