Bathnaha Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

The Bathnaha Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 24 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal (united) candidate Devesh Chandra Thakur won from Sitamarhi Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 51356 votes by defeating Arjun Ray of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Bathnaha Constituency: Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Raghopur Assembly constituency is a part of the Sitamarhi district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 306784 voters in the Bathnaha constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 162069 were male and 144701 were female voters. 14 voters belonged to the third gender. Over 881 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bathnaha in 2020 was 446 (429 men and 17 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Bathnaha constituency was 276076 . Out of this, 145158 voters were male, 130907 were female and only 11 belonged to a third gender. There were 940 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bathnaha in 2015 was 523 (338 men and 185 women).

Bathnaha Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Bathnaha constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Bathnaha Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Bathnaha Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Bathnaha Assembly Constituency: Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Anil Kumar won the seat with a margin of 38,174 votes (19.53%). He polled 97,404 votes with a vote share of 54.15 %. He defeated Congress candidate Sanjay Ram, who got 45830 votes (26.79 %). RLSP candidate Chandrika Paswan stood third with 15322 votes (12.48%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Dinkar Ram won the seat with a margin of 20166 votes (13.70 %). He polled 74763 votes with a vote share of 49.11%. Congress candidate Surendra Ram got 54597 votes (35.86%) and was the runner-up. IND candidate Deeplal Paswan Baghela stood third with 4318 votes (2.84 %).

2020: Anil Kumar (BJP)

2015: Dinkar Ram (BJP)

2010: Dinkar Ram (BJP)

October 2005: Nagina (LJP)

February 2005 : Nagina (LJP)

2000: Suryadeo Rai (RJD)

1995: Suryadev Rai (JD)

1990: Suryadeo Rai (JD)

1985: Ram Niwas (INC)

1980: Suryadeo Rai (INC)

1977: Suryadeo Rai (INC)

1972: Paturi Singh (NCO)

Bathnaha Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Bathnaha Assembly constituency was 171093 or 55.69 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 152233 or 55.04 per cent.