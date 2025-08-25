Baruraj Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin, party-wise candidates Arun Kumar Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Nand Kumar Rai of the Rashtriya Janata Dal with a margin of 43,654 votes in the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections.

Patna:

The Baruraj Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 96 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Baruraj is part of the Vaishali Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Arun Kumar Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Nand Kumar Rai of the Rashtriya Janata Dal with a margin of 43,654 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate Veena Devi won from the Vaishali Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 89,634 votes by defeating Vijay Kumar Shukla of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Baruraj Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Baruraj Assembly constituency is a part of the Muzaffarpur district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,89,045 voters in the Baruraj constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,52,484 voters were male and 1,365,55 were female. Six voters belonged to the third gender. 730 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Baruraj in 2020 was 264 (255 men and 9 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Baruraj constituency was 2,584,58. Out of this, 1,398,98 voters were male and 1,18,559 were female. One voter belonged to the third gender. There were 546 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Baruraj in 2015 was 373 (219 men and 154 women).

Baruraj Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Baruraj constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Baruraj Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Baruraj Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Baruraj Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Arun Kumar Singh won the seat with a margin of 43,654 votes (25.45%). He was polled 87,407 votes with a vote share of 49.47%. He defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Nand Kumar Rai, who got 43,753 votes (24.76%). BSP candidate Hiralal Khadia stood third with 22,650 votes (12.82%) and Independent candidate Rakesh Kumar was in the fourth position with just 7,304 votes (4.13%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Nand Kumar Rai won the seat. He was polled 68,011 votes with a vote share of 43.62%. Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Arun Kumar Singh got 63,102 (40.47%) and was the runner-up. Rai defeated Singh by a margin of 4,909 votes or 3.28%.

1952: Ramchandra Prasad Shahi (Congress)

1957: Ramchandra Prasad Shahi (Congress)

1962: Ramchandra Prasad Shahi (Congress)

1967: Sukhdeo Giri (Independent)

1969: Ramchandra Prasad Shahi (Congress)

1972: Jamuna Singh (Samyukta Socialist Party)

1977: Balendra Prasad Singh (Communist Party of India)

1980: Jamuna Singh (Congress)

1985: Shashi Kumar Rai (Lokdal)

1990: Shashi Kumar Rai (Janata Dal)

1995: Shashi Kumar Rai (Janata Dal)

2000: Shashi Kumar Rai (Janata Dal United)

2005: Brij Kishore Singh (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2005: Shashi Kumar Rai (Janata Dal United)

2010: Brij Kishore Singh (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2015: Nand Kumar Rai (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2020: Arun Kumar Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party)

Baruraj Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,766,76 or 61.12% in the Baruraj Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,55,924 or 60.33%.