Barh Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Barh Assembly constituency has evolved from a Congress stronghold to a BJP and JD(U) dominated seat, with consistent voter participation around 54-55%, and current MLA Gyanendra Kumar Singh winning four consecutive terms.

Patna:

Barh Assembly constituency, one of Bihar's 243 legislative seats and part of the Munger Lok Sabha constituency, has experienced significant political shifts since its establishment in 1951. Once a Congress stronghold with six wins until 1985, the seat has transitioned into a BJP stronghold, with Janata Dal (JD) and BJP each winning twice and JD(U) securing four victories, including one under the Samata Party. Gyanendra Kumar Singh, the current MLA, has won four consecutive terms—twice with JD(U) (2005, 2010) and twice with BJP (2015, 2020). His 2014 departure from JD(U), breaking its alliance with RJD, bolstered BJP’s influence in the area. However, recent criticisms of BJP leadership and a softer approach toward Nitish Kumar have introduced uncertainty into his political future. Overall, Barh’s political landscape reflects a broader shift from Congress dominance to the growing influence of BJP and JD(U), shaped by changing alliances and voter dynamics.

Barh Assembly constituency comes under the Munger Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Gyanendra Kumar Singh of the BJP won the seat by defeating Satyendra Bahadur of the INC. Gyanendra Kumar Singh secured 78,721 votes (32.94%), while Satyendra Bahadur received 39,087 votes (25.42%), resulting in a narrow victory for the BJP.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rajiv Ranjan Singh of the JD(U) secured victory from the Munger Lok Sabha seat, winning by a significant margin of 80,876 votes, defeating Kumari Anita of the RJD, who polled 469,270 votes.

Barh Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 280,165 voters in the Barh constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 148,118 were male and 132,044 were female voters. 3 belonged to the third gender. 608 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Barh in 2020 was 1,095 (1,033 men and 62 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Barh constituency was 260,453. Out of this, 141,832 voters were male, 118,621 were female, and 0 belonged to the third gender. There were 1,006 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Barh in 2015 was 1,016 (1,000 men and 16 women).

Barh Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Barh constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Barh Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Barh Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Barh Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Gyanendra Kumar Singh of the BJP won the Barh seat by a narrow margin, securing 49,327 votes (32.94%). He defeated Satyendra Bahadur of the INC, who polled 39,087 votes (26.1%), while Karn Veer Singh Yadav, an Independent, finished third with 38,406 votes (25.65%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Gyanendra Kumar Singh, the BJP candidate, won the Barh seat with a margin of 8,359 votes (5.8%), securing 63,989 votes (44.44%) ahead of Manoj Kumar of the JD(U), who garnered 55,630 votes (38.64%). The third-place candidate, Neelu Devi, an Independent, received 3,722 votes (2.59%).

2020: Gyanendra Kumar Singh (BJP)

2015: Gyanendra Kumar Singh (BJP)

2010: Gyanendra Kumar Singh (JD(U))

Oct 2005: Gyanendra (JD(U))

Feb 2005: Lovely (JD(U))

2000: Bhunewashwar Prasad Singh Alias Pappu Jee (SAP)

1995: Vijay Krishna (JD)

1990: Vijay Krishan Singh (JD)

1985: Bhuneshwar Singh (INC)

1980: Vishwa Mohan Choudhry (IND)

1977: Ranasheolakhapati Singh (JNP)

Barh Voter Turnout

The votes polled in 2020 were 149,739, accounting for 53.66% of the electors, while in 2015, it was 144,032, representing 55.3% of the eligible electors.