Barbigha Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Barbigha is one of the 243 legislative assembly constituencies of Bihar and falls under the Nawada Lok Sabha constituency. This constituency holds historical significance as it is the home constituency of Shri Krishna Singh, Bihar's first Chief Minister. Barbigha is categorized as a General category assembly seat and is located in Sheikhpura district. It is one of the six assembly segments of the Nawada parliamentary seat. Over the years, Barbigha has been considered a stronghold of the Indian National Congress, with the party winning the seat 11 times in the 17 elections held so far. In addition to Congress, Janata Dal (United) has won the seat three times, Independents have secured victory twice, and the Janata Party has won once.

The Barbigha Assembly constituency falls under the Nawada Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 Bihar Legislative Assembly elections, Sudarshan Kumar of Janata Dal (United) secured the seat by defeating Ravindra Kumar of the Indian National Congress with a narrow margin of 113 votes. However, in the 2024 Nawada Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s Vivek Thakur emerged victorious, winning by over 67,000 votes, defeating RJD's Shravan Kushwaha.

Barbigha Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 120,272 voters in the Barbigha constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 63,413 were male and 55,746 were female voters. 0 belonged to the third gender. 1,113 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Barbigha in 2020 was 562 (526 men and 36 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Barbigha constituency was 204,058. Out of this, 108,820 voters were male, 95,451 were female, and 0 belonged to a third gender. There were 977 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Barbigha in 2015 was 562 (526 men and 36 women).

Barbigha Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

Barbigha Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

Barbigha Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

Barbigha Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Janata Dal (United) candidate Sudarshan Kumar won the Barbigha seat by a razor-thin margin of 113 votes (0.1%), polling 39,878 votes (33.19%) and defeating Congress candidate Gajanand Shahi, who secured 39,765 votes (33.09%), while LJP’s Madhukar Kumar stood third with 18,930 votes (15.75%).

In the 2015 elections, Congress candidate Sudarshan Kumar had won the seat with a margin of 15,717 votes (14.1%), bagging 46,406 votes (42%), ahead of RLSP’s Sheo Kumar with 30,689 votes (28%), while Independent Radhey Sharma finished third with 8,122 votes (7%).

2020 – Sudarshan Kumar (JD(U))

2015 – Sudarshan Kumar (INC)

2010 – Gajanand Shahi (JD(U))

Oct 2005 – Kanaujia (JD(U))

Feb 2005 – Ashok (INC)

2000 – Ashok Chaudhary (INC)

1995 – Mahavir Chaudhary (INC)

1990 – Mahabir Choudhary (INC)

1985 – Mahavir Chaudhary (INC)

1980 – Mahabir Choudhary (INC(I))

1977 – Nain Tara Dass (JNP)

Barbigha Voter Turnout

In the Barbigha Assembly constituency, the total number of valid votes polled in 2020 was 120,166, accounting for 53.13% of the electors, while in 2015 it was 111,376, representing 54.52% of the eligible electors.