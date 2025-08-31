Barauli Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin, party-wise candidates Rampravesh Rai of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Reyazul Haque alias Raju of the Rashtriya Janata Dal with a margin of 14,155 votes in the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections.

Patna:

The Barauli Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 100 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Barauli is part of the Gopalganj Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Rampravesh Rai of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Reyazul Haque alias Raju of the Rashtriya Janata Dal with a margin of 14,155 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal United candidate Alok Kumar Suman won from the Gopalganj Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 127,180 votes by defeating Prem Nath Chanchal alias Chanchal Paswan of the Vikassheel Insaan Party.

Barauli Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Barauli Assembly constituency is a part of the Gopalganj district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,000,44 voters in the Barauli constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,540,21 voters were male and 1,460,07 were female. 16 voters belonged to the third gender. 2,210 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Barauli in 2020 was 238 (232 men and 6 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Barauli constituency was 2,574,95. Out of this, 1,362,77 voters were male and 1,212,14 were female. Four voters belonged to the third gender. There were 883 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Barauli in 2015 was 159 (111 men and 48 women).

Barauli Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Barauli constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Barauli Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Barauli Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Barauli Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Rampravesh Rai won the seat with a margin of 14,155 votes (8.04%). He was polled 81,956 votes with a vote share of 46.55%. He defeated Reyazul Haque alias Raju of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, who got 67,801 votes (38.51%). Independent candidate Ruda Mahato stood third with 5,037 votes (2.86%), and Independent candidate Ramesh Kumar Prasad was in the fourth position with just 4,927 votes (2.8%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Md Nematullah won the seat. He was polled 61,690 votes with a vote share of 40.45%. Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Rampravesh Rai got 61,186 (40.12%) and was the runner-up. Nematullah defeated Rai by a margin of 504 votes or 0.33%.

2020: Rampravesh Rai (Bhartiya Janata Party)

2015: Md. Nematullah (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2010: Rampravesh Rai (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2005: Rampravesh Rai (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2000: Rampravesh Rai (Bharatiya Janata Party)

1995: Md Nematullah (Janata Dal)

1990: Dhruv Nath Chaudhary (Independent)

1985: Adnan Khan (Congress)

1980: Abdul Ghafoor (Congress)

1977: Abdul Ghafoor (Congress)

1972: Braj Kishore Narayan Singh (Congress)

1969: Bijul Singh (Communist Party of India)

1967: B Rai (Independent)

1962: Gorakh Rai (Congress)

1957: Abdul Ghafoor (Congress)

1952: Abdul Ghafoor (Congress)

Barauli Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,760,66 or 58.68% in the Barauli Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,525,10 or 59.23%.