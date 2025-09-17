Barari Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Barari Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, JD(U) candidate Bijay Singh won the Barari seat by defeating RJD candidate Neeraj Kumar with a margin of 10,438 votes.

Patna:

The Barari Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 68 of the state Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Barari Assembly constituency comes under the Katihar Lok Sabha constituency. In the last Assembly election in 2020, JD(U) candidate Bijay Singh won the seat by defeating RJD candidate Neeraj Kumar. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Tariq Anwar won from the Katihar Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 49,863 votes by defeating Dulal Chandra Goswami of Janata Dal (United).

Barari​ Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Barari Assembly constituency is a part of the Katihar district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,71,982 voters in the Barari constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,40,838 voters were male and 1,31,138 were female. There were 1,524 postal votes (1,494 valid) in the constituency. The number of service voters in Barari was 351. (344 men and 07 women) in 2020.

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Barari Assembly constituency was 2,37,054. Out of this, 1,26,500 voters were male and 1,10,547 were female. There were 291 (251 valid) postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Barari was 155 (129 men and 26 women) in 2015.

Barari Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Barari constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Barari Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Barari Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Barari Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, JD(U) candidate Bijay Singh won the seat with a margin of 10,438 votes. (5.82%). He received 81,752 votes with a vote share of 44.71%. He defeated RJD candidate Neeraj Kumar who got 7,13,14 votes (39%). LJP candidate Bibhash Chandra Choudhary stood third with 8,949 votes (4.33%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Neeraj Kumar won the seat with a margin of 14,336 votes (8.81%). He was polled 71,175 votes with a vote share of 43.14%. BJP candidate Bibhash Chandra Choudhary got 56,839 votes (34.45%) and was the runner-up. NCP candidate Muhammad Shakur stood third with 11,002 votes (6.67%).

Barari Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Bijay Singh (JDU)

2015: Neeraj Kumar (RJD)

2010: Bibhasha Chandra Choudhary (BJP)

Oct 2005: Bibhasha Chandra Choudhary (BJP)

Feb 2005: Muhamad Sakoor (NCP)

2000: Mansoor Alam (RJD)

1995: Mansoor Alam (Janata Dal)

1990: Prem Nath Jaiswal (IND)

1985: Mansoor Alam (LKD)

1980: Karuneshwar Singh (Congress)

1977: Basudeo Prasad Singh (JNP)​

Barari Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Barari Assembly constituency was 1,79,199 or 67.24 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,62,654 or 69.62 per cent.