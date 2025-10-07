Barachatti Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Barachatti Assembly Election 2025: In 2020, Samta Devi of the RJD won the seat by defeating LJP candidate Renuka Devi with a margin of 6,318 votes.

The Barachatti Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 228 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Barachatti Assembly constituency comes under the Gaya Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Samta Devi of the RJD won the seat by defeating LJP candidate Renuka Devi with a margin of 6,318 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, HAM(S) candidate Jitan Ram Manjhi won from the Gaya Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,01,812 by defeating Kumar Sarvjeet of the RJD. In 2015, RJD candidate Samta Devi registered a win in the Barachatti constituency.

Barachatti Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Barachatti Assembly constituency is a part of the Jehanabad district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 185060 voters in the Barachatti constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 91556 voters were male and 92203 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 1301 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Barachatti in 2020 was 182 (177 were men and 5 were women). In 2015, the total number of voters in the Barachatti constituency was 156143. Out of this, 76542 voters were male and 78952 were female. There were 649 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jehanabad in 2015 was 76(51 were men and 25 were women).

Barachatti Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

Barachatti Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The result for Barachatti will be declared on November 14 along with the other 242 Assembly constituencies of Bihar.

Barachatti Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Barachatti Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Samta Devi won the seat with a margin of 6,318 votes 3.42%. He polled 66,173 votes with a vote share of 35.79%. Devi defeated LJP candidate Renuka Devi, who got 11,244 votes (6.08%). BSP candidate Rita Devi stood third with 9,721 votes (5.26%). In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Samta Devi won the seat with a margin of 19,126 votes (12.25%). She polled 70,909 votes with a vote share of 45.42%. LJP candidate Sudha Devi got 51,783 votes (33.17%) and was the runner-up. BSP candidate Harendra Prasad stood third with 7,999 votes (5.12%).

Barachatti Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1957: Shreedhar Narain (Praja Socialist Party)

1962: Mustaque Ali Khan (Swatantra Party)

1967: Vishnu Charan Bharti (Congress)

1969: Bhagwati Devi (Samyukta Socialist Party)

1972: Mohan Ram (Congress)

1977: Bhagwati Devi (Janata Party)

1980: GS Ramchandra Das (Congress)

1985: GS Ramchandra Das (Congress)

1990: Umesh Singh (Indian People's Front)

1995: Bhagwati Devi (Janata Dal)

1996: Jitan Ram Manjhi (Janata Dal)

2000: Bhagwati Devi (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2003: Samta Devi (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2005: Vijay Manjhi (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2005: Jitan Ram Manjhi (Janata Dal (United)

2010: Jyoti Devi (Janata Dal (United))

2015: Samta Devi (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2020: Jyoti Devi (Hindustani Awam Morcha)

Barachatti Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 184,902 or 60.75% in the Barachatti Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 156,134 or 56.34%.