Bankipur Assembly Election 2025: Will BJP's Nitin Nabin retain family bastion for fourth term?

The high-stakes Bankipur Assembly seat in Bihar is preparing for a crucial contest in the first phase of elections on November 6. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) are contesting this key electoral battle.

Key Candidates

In the Bankipur constituency, the BJP has fielded Nitin Nabin, while the RJD has nominated Rekha Kumari, and the JSP has put forward Vandana Kumari as its candidate.

Nitin Nabin, the current Minister of Road Construction in the Bihar government. He has been representing Bankipur since 2010. His consistent victories and impressive margins in past elections underscore his strong hold over this seat.

On the other hand, Rekha Kumari, who recently switched allegiance from the Congress to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD, will be contesting from Bankipur under her new party banner.

The Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), led by Prashant Kishor, has fielded Vandana Kumari, a debutant who has launched an energetic campaign. Riding high on Kishor’s promises of clean politics and development, she has been openly targeting both the BJP and the RJD, seeking to position JSP as a fresh alternative.

While several independent candidates are also in the fray, they are unlikely to significantly impact the final outcome.

Bankipur Assembly Constituency

The Bankipur Assembly constituency, which comes under the Patna district of Bihar and a part of the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 182 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is a General category assembly seat. This seat has been a BJP stronghold for decades, dominated by the father-son duo of Nabin Kishor Prasad Sinha and Nitin Nabin Sinha.

Bankipur Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 391,775 voters in the Bankipur constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 208,708 were male and 183,038 were female voters. 29 belonged to the third gender. 388 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bankipur in 2020 was 258 (216 men and 42 women).

What happened in the 2020 and 2015 Assembly Elections?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Nitin Nabin of the BJP won the Bankipur seat by securing 83,068 votes (59.05%). He defeated Luv Sinha of the INC, who polled 44,032 votes (31.3%), while Pushpam Priya of The Plurals Party finished third with 5,189 votes (3.69%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Nitin Nabin, the BJP candidate, won the Bankipur seat with a margin of 39,767 votes (27.78%), securing 86,759 votes (60.19%) ahead of Ashish Kumar of the INC, who garnered 46,992 votes (32.6%). The third-place candidate, Shaukat Ali of the CPI, received 1,542 votes (1.07%).