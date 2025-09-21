Bankipur Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Bankipur Assembly constituency remains a BJP stronghold, dominated by the Sinha family and the consolidated Kayastha vote bank, with consistently low voter turnout.

Patna:

Bankipur Assembly constituency, located in Patna district, is one of the 243 constituencies in Bihar and falls under the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat. It is a General category assembly seat and has been a BJP stronghold for decades, dominated by the father-son duo of Nabin Kishor Prasad Sinha and Nitin Nabin Sinha. Nitin Nabin continued the winning streak in the 2010, 2015, and 2020 Assembly elections, defeating high-profile opponents, including Luv Sinha, and maintaining massive victory margins despite declining voter turnout.

Bankipur Assembly constituency comes under the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Nitin Nabin of the BJP won the seat by defeating Luv Sinha by 39,036 votes, consolidating the party’s dominance in this purely urban constituency. The constituency’s stronghold is reinforced by the numerically dominant Kayastha community, which forms over 15% of the electorate, while Scheduled Castes and Muslims constitute 8.04% and 7.8% respectively, making the BJP virtually unassailable here.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Ravi Shankar Prasad of the BJP secured victory from the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat, winning by a significant margin over Anshul Avijit Kushwaha of the INC. The strongest aspects of Bankipur’s profile remain its solid BJP loyalty, the consolidated Kayastha vote bank, and the Sinha family legacy, which have together ensured repeated electoral victories despite low voter turnout and minimal opposition impact.

Bankipur Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 391,775 voters in the Bankipur constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 208,708 were male and 183,038 were female voters. 29 belonged to the third gender. 388 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bankipur in 2020 was 258 (216 men and 42 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Bankipur constituency was 358,234. Out of this, 193,338 voters were male, 164,870 were female, and 26 belonged to the third gender. There were 610 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bankipur in 2015 was 338 (338 men and 0 women).

Bankipur Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Digha constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Bankipur Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Bankipur Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Bankipur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Nitin Nabin of the BJP won the Bankipur seat by a narrow margin, securing 83,068 votes (59.05%). He defeated Luv Sinha of the INC, who polled 44,032 votes (31.3%), while Pushpam Priya of The Plurals Party finished third with 5,189 votes (3.69%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Nitin Nabin, the BJP candidate, won the Bankipur seat with a margin of 39,767 votes (27.78%), securing 86,759 votes (60.19%) ahead of Ashish Kumar of the INC, who garnered 46,992 votes (32.6%). The third-place candidate, Shaukat Ali of the CPI, received 1,542 votes (1.07%).

2020: Nitin Nabin, BJP

2015: Nitin Naveen, BJP

2010: Nitin Nabin, BJP

Bankipur Voter Turnout

The votes polled in 2020 were 140,729, accounting for 35.92% of the electors, while in 2015, it was 144,200, representing 40.25% of the eligible electors.