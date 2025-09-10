Banka Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates The Banka Assembly constituency comes under the Banka Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Ram Narayan Mandal of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Javed Iqbal Ansari of the Rashtriya Janata Dal with a margin of 16,828 votes.

The Banka Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 161 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Banka Assembly constituency comes under the Banka Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Ram Narayan Mandal of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Javed Iqbal Ansari of the Rashtriya Janata Dal with a margin of 16,828 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal United candidate Giridhari Yadav won from the Banka Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,03,844 votes by defeating Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Banka Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Banka Assembly constituency is a part of the Banka district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,54,480 voters in the Banka constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,34,427 were male and 1,20,053 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 1,190 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Banka in 2020 was 360 (336 men and 24 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Banka constituency was 2,35,691. Out of this, 1,24,711 voters were male, 1,10,975 were female and five belonged to a third gender. There were 613 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Banka in 2015 was 249 (170 men and 79 women).

Banka Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Banka constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Banka Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Banka Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Banka Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ram Narayan Mandal won the seat with a margin of 16,828 votes. He polled 69,762 votes with a vote share of 43.8%. He defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Javed Iqbal Ansari, who got 52,934 votes (33.24%). Rashtriya Lok Samta Party candidate Kaushal Kumar Singh stood third with 10,996 votes (6.9%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ram Narayan Mandal won the seat with a margin of 3,730 votes. He polled 52,379 votes with a vote share of 38.36%. Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Zafrul Hoda got 48,649 votes (35.63%) and was the runner-up. Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Ajit Kumar Singh stood third with 16,548 votes (12.12%).

2020: Ram Narayan Mandal (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2015: Ram Narayan Mandal (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2010: Javed Iqbal Ansari (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

October, 2005: Ram (Bharatiya Janata Party)

February, 2005: Javed (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2000: Ram Narayan Mandal (Bharatiya Janata Party)

1995: Javed Iqbal Ansari (Janata Dal)

1990: Ram Narayan Mandal (Bharatiya Janata Party)

1985: Chandra Shekhar Singh (Congress)

1980: Thakur Kamakhays Prasad Singh (Congress)

1977: Sindheshwar Prasad Singh (Janata Party)

Banka Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Banka Assembly constituency was 1,59,345 or 62.62 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,36,746 or 58.02 per cent.