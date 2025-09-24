Baniapur Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin, party-wise candidates Kedar Nath Singh of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD won the seat by defeating Virendra Kumar Ojha of Vikassheel Insaan Party candidate with a margin of 27,789 votes in the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections.

The Baniapur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 115 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Baniapur is part of the Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Kedar Nath Singh of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD won the seat by defeating Virendra Kumar Ojha of Vikassheel Insaan Party candidate with a margin of 27,789 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Janardan Singh Sigriwal won from the Maharajganj Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 102,651 votes by defeating Congress candidate Aakash Kumar Singh.

Baniapur Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Baniapur Assembly constituency is a part of the Saran district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,185,03 voters in the Baniapur constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,689,84 voters were male and 1,495,19 were female. No voters belonged to the third gender. 1,289 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Baniapur in 2020 was 1,342 (1,255 men and 87 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Baniapur constituency was 3,011,15. Out of this, 1,630,50 voters were male and 1,380,61 were female. Four voters belonged to the third gender. There were 294 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Baniapur in 2015 was 831 (539 men and 292 women).

Baniapur Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Baniapur constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Baniapur Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Baniapur Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Baniapur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Kedar Nath Singh won the seat with a margin of 27,789 votes (16.97%). He was polled 65,194 votes with a vote share of %. He defeated Vikassheel Insaan Party candidate Virendra Kumar Ojha, who got 37,405 votes (%). Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Tarkeshwar Singh stood third with 33,082 votes (19.66%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Kedar Nath Singh won the seat with a margin of 15,951 votes (10.95%). He was polled 69,851 votes with a vote share of 45.87%. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Tarkeshwar Singh got 53,900 votes (35.40%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Virendra Kumar Ojha stood third with 13,545 votes (8.90%).

2020: Kedar Nath Singh (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2015: Kedar Nath Singh (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2010: Kedar Nath Singh (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2005: Manoranjan Singh (Janata Dal United)

2005: Manoranjan Singh (Lok Janshakti Party)

2000: Manoranjan Singh (Independent)

1995: Ram Bahadur Rai (Janata Party)

1990: Ram Bahadur Rai (Janata Party)

1985: Uma Pandey (Congress)

1980: Uma Pandey (Congress)

1977: Ramakant Pandey (Janata Party)

1972: Uma Pandey (Congress)

1969: Ramanand Mishra (Samyukta Socialist Party)

1967: Uma Pandey (Congress)

1962: Uma Pandey (Congress)

1957: Uma Pandey (Congress)

1952: Vishwanath Mishra (Congress)

Baniapur Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,682,97 or 52.84% in the Baniapur Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,522,66 or 50.57%.