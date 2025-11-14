'Bangkok is calling': BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi over Bihar poll disaster, extends Children's Day wishes The NDA delivered a stunning performance in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections, securing a commanding 202 seats. Among the coalition's constituents, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, capturing 89 seats.

Patna:

The NDA has depicted an impressive show by amassing 202 seats in Bihar Assembly Election. The coalition completely decimated the Mahagathbandhan alliance by reducing the coalition to merely 34 seats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed BJP workers from party headquarters in New Delhi and extended his gratitude to the voters for NDA’s mammoth win.

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP has poked fun at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The saffron party’s state unit wished the Lok Sabha LoP on Children’s Day, asking him to travel to Bangkok amid Mahagathbandhan’s Bihar rout.

“Happy Children’s Day, @RahulGandhi. Bangkok is calling you!! Tata & Bye Bye!” the X post read.

Earlier, the BJP handle shared a spoof video to mock Rahul Gandhi over Bihar election result.

“Kabhi dhoop kabhi chaon…par Rahul Gandhi k liye desh ne ek sa mahol bana rakkha hai (Sometimes sunshine, sometimes shade...But for Rahul Gandhi, the country has maintained the same weather!)” the post read.

Bihar Election 2025

The NDA delivered a stunning performance in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections, securing a commanding 202 seats. Among the coalition's constituents, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, capturing 89 seats. The Janata Dal United (JDU) made significant gains, winning 85 seats, a marked improvement from its previous tally. Chirag Paswan's LJP secured 19 seats, while the HAM and RLM claimed 5 and 4 seats, respectively.

In contrast, the Mahagathbandhan suffered a crushing defeat and managed to amass only 34 seats. The RJD, which was the single largest party in 2020, could only muster 25 seats, a sharp decline from its previous performance. The Congress party, struggling to make an impact, secured a mere 6 seats, leaving its future in the state uncertain.

This election outcome highlights a dramatic shift in Bihar's political landscape, with the NDA solidifying its position while the opposition coalition faces a major setback.