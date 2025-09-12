Balrampur Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Balrampur Assembly Election 2025: CPI (ML)(L) candidate Mahboob Alam won the seat by defeating Vikassheel Insaan Party candidate Barun Kumar Jha with a margin of 53,597 votes.

Patna:

The Balrampur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 65 of the state Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). This Assembly Constituency was formed in 2008 as a result of the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008 issued by the Election Commission of India. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Balrampur Assembly constituency comes under the Katihar Lok Sabha constituency. In the last Assembly election in 2020, BJP candidate Tarkishore Prasad won the seat by defeating RJD candidate Dr Ram Prakash Mahto. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Tariq Anwar won from the Katihar Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 49,863 votes by defeating Dulal Chandra Goswami of Janata Dal (United).

Balrampur​ Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Balrampur Assembly constituency is a part of the Katihar district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,33,492 voters in the Balrampur constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,71,769 voters were male and 1,61,708 were female. There were 1,166 postal votes (1,158 valid) in the constituency. The number of service voters in Balrampur was 27. (25 men and 02 women) in 2020.

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Balrampur Assembly constituency was 2,97,746. Out of this, 1,58,743 voters were male and 1,38,989 were female. There were 226 (223 valid) postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Balrampur was 22 (20 men and 13 women) in 2015.

Balrampur Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Balrampur constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Balrampur Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Balrampur Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Balrampur Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, CPI (ML)(L) candidate Mahboob Alam won the seat with a margin of 53,597 votes. (26.90%). He received 10,4489 votes with a vote share of 51.11%. He defeated Vikassheel Insaan Party candidate Barun Kumar Jha who got 50,8920 votes (24.89%). LJP candidate Sangita Devi stood third with 8,949 votes (4.38%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, CPI (ML)(L) candidate Mahboob Alam won the seat with a margin of 20,419 votes (10.51%). He was polled 62,513 votes with a vote share of 31.70%. BJP candidate Barun Kumar Jha got 42,094 votes (21.34%) and was the runner-up. JD(U) candidate Dulal Chandra Goswami stood third with 40,114 votes (20.34%).

Balrampur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Mahboob Alam CPI(ML)(L)

2015: Mahboob Alam CPI(ML)(L)

2010: Dulal Chandra Goshwami (IND)

Balrampur Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Balrampur Assembly constituency was 1,96,919 or 65.48 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,94,341 or 66.24 per cent.