Four killed, five critically injured in truck-car collision in Bihar's Bakhtiyarpur

Bakhtiyarpur car accident: As many as four people were killed and five others critically injured after a car collided with a truck parked on the road on the national highway in the Bakhtiyarpur police station area of ​​​​Patna in Bihar on Tuesday morning. The impact of the collision was so severe that the wheels of the car were ejected from the vehicle.

A total of nine people in the Scorpio sustained serious injuries. With the assistance of local residents, they were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, four of them succumbed to their injuries, while five others remain in serious condition.

The police have notified the family about the incident, and they have arrived at the accident site.

A family member of the deceased, Ramchandra Rai, said that the entire family was travelling in a Scorpio from Bihar's Nawada district to Patna's BarhUmanath temple for a head-shaving ritual. Rai's confirmed that six people have passed away. However, Patna's rural SP Roshan Kumar said that four deaths have been confirmed due to the road accident, and five individuals are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

