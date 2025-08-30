Bakhri Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Bakhri Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 147 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs).

The Bakhri Assembly constituency comes under the Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Suryakant Paswan of the Communist Party Of India (CPI) won the seat by defeating Ramshankar Paswan of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 777 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Giriraj Singh won from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 81,480 votes by defeating Awadhesh Kumar Rai of the CPI.

Bakhri Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Bakhri Assembly constituency is a part of the Begusarai district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,70,948 voters in the Bakhri constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,42,129 were male and 1,28,808 were female voters. 11 voters belonged to the third gender. 1,039 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bakhri in 2020 was 238 (224 men and 14 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Bakhri constituency was 2,47,074. Out of this, 1,30,213 voters were male, 1,16,852 were female and nine belonged to a third gender. There were 52 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bakhri in 2015 was 44 (39 men and 5 women).

Bakhri Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Bakhri constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Bakhri Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Bakhri Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Bakhri Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Communist Party Of India candidate Suryakant Paswan won the seat with a margin of 777 votes. He polled 72,177 votes with a vote share of 44.14%. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ramshankar Paswan, who got 71,400 votes (43.67%). Rashtriya Lok Samta Party candidate Vijay Paswan stood third with 3,857 votes (2.36%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Upendra Paswan won the seat with a margin of 40,256 votes. He polled 72,632 votes with a vote share of 49.26%. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ramanand Ram got 32,376 votes (21.96%) and was the runner-up. Communist Party Of India candidate Suryakant Paswan stood third with 29,185 votes (19.79%).

2020: Suryakant Paswan (Communist Party Of India)

2015: Upendra Paswan (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2010: Ramanand Ram (Bharatiya Janata Party)

October, 2005: Ram (Communist Party Of India)

February, 2005: Ram (Communist Party Of India)

2000: Ramanand Ram (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

1995: Ram Binod Paswan (Communist Party Of India)

1990: Ram Binod Paswan (Communist Party Of India)

1985: Ram Binod Paswan (Communist Party Of India)

1980: Ramchandra Paswan (Communist Party Of India)

1977: Ramchandra Paswan (Communist Party Of India)

Bakhri Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Bakhri Assembly constituency was 1,63,754 or 60.44 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,47,482 or 59.69 per cent.