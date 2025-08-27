Bajpatti Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Bajpatti Assembly Election 2025: The Bajpatti Assembly constituency comes under Sitamarhi district of Bihar. In 2020, Mukesh Kumar Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal won the seat by defeating Dr Ranju Geeta of the Janata Dal (United) with a margin of 2704 votes.

The Bajpatti Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 27 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Bajpatti Assembly constituency comes under Sitamarhi district of Bihar. In 2020, Mukesh Kumar Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal won the seat by defeating Dr Ranju Geeta of the Janata Dal (United) with a margin of 2704 votes. Bajpatti Assembly constituency comes under the Sitamarhi Lok sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal (united) candidate Devesh Chandra Thakur won from Sitamarhi Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 51356 votes by defeating Arjun Ray of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Bajpatti Constituency: Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Bajpatti Assembly constituency is a part of the Sitamarhi district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 318309 voters in the Bajpatti constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 168855 were male and 149449 were female voters. Five voters belonged to the third gender. Over 708 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bajpatti in 2020 was 242 (229 men and 13 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Bajpatti constituency was 284002. Out of this, 151225 voters were male, 132777 were female and there was no third gender voter in 2015. There were 747 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bajpatti in 2015 was 235 (186 men and 49 women).

Bajpatti Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Bajpatti constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Bajpatti Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Bajpatti Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Bajpatti Assembly Constituency: Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Mukesh Kumar Yadav won the seat with a margin of 2704 votes (1.53%). He polled 71483 votes with a vote share of 40.21%. He defeated JDU candidate Dr Ranju Geeta, who got 68779 votes (38.69%). RLSP candidate Rekha Kumari stood third with 11267 votes (6.34%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, JDU candidate Dr Ranju Geeta won the seat with margin of 16946 votes (11.22%). BSLP candidate Rekha Kumari got 50248 votes (32.38%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Rabindra Kumar Shahi stood third with 8033 votes (5.18%).

2020: Mukesh Kumar Yadav (RJD)

2015: Dr Ranju Geeta (JD-U)

2010: Ranju Geeta (JD-U)

Bajpatti Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Bajpatti Assembly constituency was 177777 or 55.85 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 155175 or 54.64 per cent.