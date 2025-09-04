Baisi Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Baisi Assembly Election 2025: AIMIM candidate Syed Ruknuddin Ahmad won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Vinod Kumar with a margin of 16,373 votes.

Patna:

The Baisi Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 57 of the state Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Baisi Assembly constituency comes under the Kishanganj Lok Sabha constituency. In the last Assembly election in 2020, AIMIM candidate Syed Ruknuddin Ahmad won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Vinod Kumar. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Mohammad Jawed won from the Kishanganj Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 59,692 votes by defeating Mujahid Alam of Janata Dal (United).

Baisi Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Baisi Assembly constituency is a part of the Purnea district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,73,738 voters in the Baisi constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,42,721 voters were male and 1,31,004 were female. There were 925 postal votes (819 valid) in the constituency. The number of service voters in Baisi was 10. (9 men and one woman) in 2020.

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Baisi Assembly constituency was 2,46,568. Out of this, 1,30,230 voters were male and 1,16,328 were female. There were 793 (765 valid) postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Baisi was 9 (7 men and two women) in 2015.

Baisi Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Baisi constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Baisi Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Baisi Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Baisi Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, AIMIM candidate Syed Ruknuddin Ahmad won the seat with a margin of 16,373 votes. (9.31%). He received 68,416 votes with a vote share of 38.27%. He defeated BJP candidate Vinod Kumar who got 52,043 votes (29.11%). RJD candidate Abdus Subhan stood third with 38,254 votes (21.40%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Abdus Subhan won the seat with a margin of 38,740 votes (24.81%). He was polled 67,022 votes with a vote share of 41.55%. Independent candidate Binod Kumar got 28,282 (17.53%) and was the runner-up. Jan Adhikar Party (loktantrik) candidate Anima Das stood third with 21,404 votes (13.27%).

Baisi Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Syed Ruknuddin Ahmad (AIMIM)

2015: Abdus Subhan (RJD)

2010: Santosh Kumar (BJP)

Oct 2005: Syed Ruknuddin Ahmad (IND)

Feb 2005: Abdus Subhan (RJD)

2000 : Abdus Subhan (RJD)

1995: Syed Moinuddin (Congress)

1990: A Subhan (Janata Dal)

1985: Abdus Subhan (LKD)

1980: Sayad Moinuddin (IND)

1977: Hasibur Rahman (Congress)

Baisi Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Baisi Assembly constituency was 1,75,745 or 65.35 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,75,745 or 69.06 per cent.