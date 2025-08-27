Baikunthpur Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin, party-wise candidates Prem Shankar Prasad of the Rashtriya Janata Dal won the seat by defeating Mithilesh Tiwari of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 11,113 votes in the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections.

Patna:

The Baikunthpur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 99 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Baikunthpur is part of the Gopalganj Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Prem Shankar Prasad of the Rashtriya Janata Dal won the seat by defeating Mithilesh Tiwari of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 11,113 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal United candidate Alok Kumar Suman won from the Gopalganj Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 127,180 votes by defeating Prem Nath Chanchal alias Chanchal Paswan of the Vikassheel Insaan Party.

Baikunthpur Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Baikunthpur Assembly constituency is a part of the Gopalganj district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,174,59 voters in the Baikunthpur constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,643,14 voters were male and 1,531,37 were female. Eight voters belonged to the third gender. 1,670 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Baikunthpur in 2020 was 472 (429 men and 43 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Baikunthpur constituency was 2,817,05. Out of this, 1,480,21 voters were male and 1,336,79 were female. Five voters belonged to the third gender. There were 762 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Baikunthpur in 2015 was 337 (219 men and 118 women).

Baikunthpur Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Baikunthpur constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Baikunthpur Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Baikunthpur Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Baikunthpur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Prem Shankar Prasad won the seat with a margin of 11,113 votes (6.18%). He was polled 67,807 votes with a vote share of 37.01%. He defeated Mithilesh Tiwari of the Bharatiya Janata Party, who got 56,694 votes (30.95%). Independent candidate Manjit Kumar Singh stood third with 43,354 votes or (23.67%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Mithilesh Tiwari won the seat. He was polled 56,162 votes with a vote share of 35.11%. Janata Dal United candidate Manjeet Kumar Singh got 42,047 (26.29 %) and was the runner-up. Rai defeated Singh by a margin of 14,115 votes or 9.10%.

2020: Prem Shankar Prasad (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2015: Mithlesh Tiwari (Bhartiya Janata Party)

2010: Manjeet Kumar Singh (Janata Dal United)

2005: Deo Dutt Prasad Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2000: Manjeet Kumar Singh (Samata Party)

1996: Deo Dutt Prasad Yadav (Janata Dal)

1995: Lal Babu Yadav (Janata Dal)

1990: Braj Kishor Narain Singh (Congress)

1985: Braj Kishor Narain Singh (Congress)

1980: Braj Kishor Narain Singh (Janata Party)

1977: Braj Kishor Narain Singh (Janata Party)

1972: Sabhapati Singh (Samyukta Socialist Party)

1969: Shivbachan Trivedi (Congress)

1967: Sabhapati Singh (Samyukta Socialist Party)

1962: Shivbachan Trivedi (Congress)

1957: Trivikram Deo Narain Singh (Independent)

1952: Shivbachan Trivedi (Congress)

Baikunthpur Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,831,96 or 57.71% in the Baikunthpur Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,599,56 or 56.78%.