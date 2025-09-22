Bahadurpur Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Bahadurpur Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 assembly elections, Madan Sahni of the Janata Dal United (JDU)won the seat by defeating Ramesh Choudhary of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with a margin of 2,629 votes.

Patna:

The Bahadurpur constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 85 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general category seat and is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Bahadurpur Assembly constituency comes under the Darbhanga Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 assembly elections, Madan Sahni of the Janata Dal United (JDU)won the seat by defeating Ramesh Choudhary of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with a margin of 2,629 votes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Gopal Jee Thakur won from the Darbhanga Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,78,156 votes by defeating Lalit Kumar Yadav of the RJD.

Bahadurpur Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,00,009 voters in the Bahadurpur constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,59,496 were male and 1,40,500 were female voters, while 13 belonged to the third gender. 635 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bahadurpur in 2020 was 351 (340 men and 11 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Bahadurpur constituency was 2,68,823. Out of this, 1,44,371 voters were male and 1,24,448 were female, and 4 belonged to the third gender. There were 943 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bahadurpur in 2015 was 156 (108 men and 48 women).

Bahadurpur Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Bahadurpur constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Bahadurpur Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Bahadurpur Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Bahadurpur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In 2020, JDU candidate Madan Sahni won the seat by defeating RJD candidate Ramesh Choudhary. He polled 68,538 votes. Ramesh Choudhary got 65,909 votes.

Devendra Kumar Jha, an LJP candidate, stood third with 16,873 votes with a 9.48% vote share.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bhola Yadav of the RJD won the seat. He polled 71,547 votes. Hari Sahani of the BJP got 54,558 votes and was the runner-up. The winning margin was 16,989 votes or 11.27%.

2020: Madan Sahni (JDU)

2015: Bhola Yadav (RJD)

2010: Madan Sahni (JDU)

Bahadurpur Assembly Constituency Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Bahadurpur Assembly constituency was 1,74,138 or 59.39 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,50,804 or 58.19 per cent.