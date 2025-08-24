Bagaha Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin, party-wise candidates Bagaha Assembly Election 2025: Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ram Singh won the Bagaha constituency in 2020 by defeating the Congress candidate Jayesh Manglam Singh with a margin of 30,020 votes.

Patna:

The Bagaha Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 4 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat, not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Bagaha Assembly constituency comes under the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Ram Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Jayesh Manglam Singh of the Congress with a margin of 30,020 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal (United) candidate Sunil Kumar won from the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 98,675 votes by defeating Deepak Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

In 2015, BJP candidate Raghaw Sharan Pandey registered a win in the Bagaha constituency. In 2010, Prabhat Ranjan Singh of Janata Dal United registered his victory from the seat.

Bagaha Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Bagaha Assembly constituency is a part of the Paschim Champaran district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,81,853 voters in the Bagaha constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 92,553 voters were male and 88,413 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 887 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bagaha in 2020 was 306 (273 were men and 33 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Bagaha constituency was 1,67,652. Out of this, 86,363 voters were male and 80,625 were female. There were 664 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bagaha in 2015 was 158 (109 were men and 49 were women).

Bagaha Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Bagaha constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Bagaha Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Bagaha Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Bagaha Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ram Singh won the seat with a margin of 30,020 votes (16.83%). He polled 90,013 votes with a vote share of 49.51%. He defeated Congress candidate Jayesh Manglam Singh, who got 59,993 votes (33%). Independent candidate Raghaw Sharan Pandey stood third with 6,429 votes (3.54%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Raghaw Sharan Pandey won the seat with a margin of 8,183 votes (4.97%). He polled 74,476 votes with a vote share of 44.45%. JDU candidate Bhism Sahani got 66,293 votes (39.56%) and was the runner-up. BSP candidate Mohd. Kamran Aziz stood third with 8,292 votes (4.95%).

Bagaha Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020- Ram Singh (BJP)

2015- Raghaw Sharan Pandey (BJP)

2010- Prabhat Ranjan Singh (Janata Dal United)

1972- Narsingh Baitha (Congress)

Bagaha Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,33,942 or 58.20% in the Bagaha Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,64,808 or 61.59%.