Aurangabad Election Results 2025 LIVE: BJP's Trivikram Singh Vs Congress' Anand Shankar Singh | Who will win? Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Trivikram Narayan Singh, Congress' Anand Shankar Singh and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Nand Kishor Yadav are the main candidates in the Aurangabad constituency of Bihar.

Aurangabad:

The counting of votes for the Aurangabad constituency will begin at 8 am, along with the other 242 constituencies of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The Aurangabad Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 223 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and it is not reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and the Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Aurangabad Assembly constituency comes under the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Bihar Assembly Elections: Voter Turnout in 2025 in Aurangabad

The Aurangabad Assembly constituency recorded a 64.02 per cent voter turnout during polling held on November 6, in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Main Parties and Candidates in Aurangabad

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) and the Congress are the main parties in Aurangabad.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Trivikram Narayan Singh, Congress’ Anand Shankar Singh and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Nand Kishor Yadav are the main candidates in the Aurangabad constituency of Bihar. The BJP is in alliance with the Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), while the Congress has a pact with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Left parties and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar.

Bihar Assembly Elections: What happened in Aurangabad in 2020 and 2015?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Anand Shankar Singh won the seat with a margin of 2243 votes 1.32%. He polled 70,018 votes with a vote share of 41.27%. Singh defeated BJP candidate Ramadhar Singh, who got 67,775 votes (39.95%). BSP candidate Anil Kumar was third with 18,444 votes (10.87%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Anand Shankar Singh won the seat with a margin of 18,398 votes (12.06%). He polled 63,637 votes with a vote share of 41.7%. BJP candidate Ramadhar Singh got 45,239 votes (29.64%) and was the runner-up. BSP candidate Kaushal Singh stood third with 15,260 votes (10.0%).

Aurangabad Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Anand Shankar Singh (Congress)

2015: Anand Shankar Singh (Congress)

2010: Ramadhar Singh (BJP)

2005: Ramadhar Singh (BJP)

2005: Ramadhar Singh (BJP)

2000: Suresh Mehta (RJD)

1995: Ramadhar Singh (BJP)

1990: Brij Mohan Singh (Congress)

1985: Brij Mohan Singh (Congress)

1980: Ram Naresh Singh (Independent)

1977: Ram Naresh Singh (Congress)

1972: Brij Mohan Singh (Congress)

1969: Saryoo Singh (Praja Socialist Party)

1967: Saryoo Singh (Praja Socialist Party)

1962: Brij Mohan Singh (Swatantra Party)

1957: Priyabrat Narain Singhb (Congress)

1952: Priyabrat Narain Singh (Congress)

