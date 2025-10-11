Aurangabad Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Aurangabad Assembly Election 2025: In 2020, Anand Shankar Singh of the Congress won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Ramadhar Singh with a margin of 2243 votes.

The Aurangabad Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 223 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Aurangabad Assembly constituency comes under the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Anand Shankar Singh of the Congress won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Ramadhar Singh with a margin of 2243 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, RJD candidate Abhay Kushwaha won from the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 79,111 by defeating Sushil Kumar Singh of the BJP.

Aurangabad Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Aurangabad Assembly constituency is a part of the Aurangabad district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 170054 voters in the Aurangabad constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 92549 voters were male and 76050 were female. No voters belonged to the third gender. 1455 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Aurangabad in 2020 was 551 (535 were men and 16 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Aurangabad constituency was 152772. Out of this, 82265 voters were male and 69164 were female. There were 1343 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Aurangabad in 2015 was 337 (262 were men and 75 were women).

Aurangabad Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Aurangabad constituency in Bihar will go to polls in the second phase on November 11 along with the other 121 Assembly constituencies of the state.

Aurangabad Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The result for Aurangabad will be declared on November 14 along with the other 242 Assembly constituencies of Bihar.

Aurangabad Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet for Aurangabad.

Aurangabad Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Anand Shankar Singh won the seat with a margin of 2243 votes 1.32%. He polled 70,018 votes with a vote share of 41.27%. Singh defeated BJP candidate Ramadhar Singh, who got 67,775 votes (39.95%). BSP was third with 18,444 votes (10.87%). In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Anand Shankar Singh won the seat with a margin of 18,398 votes (12.06%). He polled 63,637 votes with a vote share of 41.7%. BJP candidate Ramadhar Singh got 45,239 votes (29.64%) and was the runner-up. BSP candidate Kaushal Singh stood third with 15,260 votes (10.0%).

Aurangabad Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1952: Priyabrat Narain Singh (Congress)

1957: Priyabrat Narain Singhb (Congress)

1962: Brij Mohan Singh (Swatantra Party)

1967: Saryoo Singh (Praja Socialist Party)

1969: Saryoo Singh (Praja Socialist Party)

1972: Brij Mohan Singh (Congress)

1977: Ram Naresh Singh (Congress)

1980: Ram Naresh Singh (Independent politician)

1985: Brij Mohan Singh (Congress)

1990: Brij Mohan Singh (Congress)

1995: Ramadhar Singh (BJP)

2000: Suresh Mehta (RJD)

2005: Ramadhar Singh (BJP)

2005: Ramadhar Singh (BJP)

2010: Ramadhar Singh (BJP)

2015: Anand Shankar Singh (Congress)

2020: Anand Shankar Singh (Congress)

Aurangabad Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 169,654 or 53.36% in the Aurangabad Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 152,603 or 52.96%.