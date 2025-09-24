Aurai Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Aurai Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 assembly elections, Ram Surat Kumar of the BJP won the seat by defeating Aftab Alam of the CPIML with a margin of 47,866 votes.

The Aurai constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 89 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general category seat and is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Aurai Assembly constituency comes under the Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 assembly elections, Ram Surat Kumar of the BJP won the seat by defeating Aftab Alam of the CPIML with a margin of 47,866 votes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Raj Bhushan Choudhary won from the Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 2,34,927 votes by defeating Ajay Nishad of the Congress.

Aurai Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,10,614 voters in the Aurai constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,64,454 were male and 1,46,152 were female voters, while 8 belonged to the third gender. 457 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Aurai in 2020 was 220 (211 men and 9 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Aurai constituency was 2,78,220. Out of this, 1,50,057 voters were male and 1,28,161 were female, and 2 belonged to the third gender. There were 574 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Aurai in 2015 was 349 (172 men and 177 women).

Aurai Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Aurai constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Aurai Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Aurai Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Aurai Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In 2020, BJP candidate Ram Surat Kumar won the seat by defeating CPIML candidate Aftab Alam. He polled 90,479 votes. Aftab Alam got 42,613 votes.

Akhilesh Kumar, an independent candidate stood third by polling 10,116 with a 5.86% vote share.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Surender Kumar of the RJD won the seat. He polled 66,958 votes. Ram Surat Ray of the BJP got 56,133 votes and was the runner-up. The winning margin was 10,825 votes or 7.13%.

2020: Ram Surat Rai (BJP)

2015: Surender Kumar Yadav (RJD)

2010: Ram Surat Rai (BJP)

2009: Surender Kumar Yadav (RJD)

2005: Arjun Roy (JDU)

2000: Ganesh Prasad Yadav (Janata Dal)

1995: Ganesh Prasad Yadav (Janata Dal)

1990: Ganesh Prasad Yadav (Janata Dal)

1985: Ganesh Prasad Yadav (Janata Party)

1980: Ganesh Prasad Yadav (Janata Party)

1977: Ganesh Prasad Yadav (Janata Party)

Aurai Assembly Constituency Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Aurai Assembly constituency was 1,70,654 or 55.67 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,51,887 or 55.43 per cent.