Asthawan Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Asthawan, a key constituency in Bihar's Nalanda district, has been a stronghold of Nitish Kumar's JD(U) since 2001, with Madhuri Devi winning the 2020 seat by a narrow margin, and a history of diverse political outcomes.

Asthawan, located in Bihar's Nalanda district, is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly and a part of the Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency. Established in 1951, it is a General category assembly seat and includes Asthawan, Bind, and Sarmera blocks, along with parts of Barbigha. Since 2001, it has been strongly influenced by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, with his party JD(U) and its predecessor Samata Party winning six consecutive terms. Though Independent candidates and other parties like Congress and Janata Party have held the seat in the past, BJP and RJD have not made significant inroads in this Nitish Kumar stronghold.

The Asthawan Assembly constituency falls under the Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 Bihar Legislative Assembly elections, Jitendra Kumar of JD(U) secured the seat by defeating Anil Kumar of RJD with a narrow margin of 1,512 votes. However, in the 2024 Nalanda Lok Sabha elections, Nitish Kumar emerged victorious, winning by over 2,50,000 votes, defeating Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Asthawan Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 291,267 voters in the Asthawan constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 135,382 were male and 9 were female voters. 1 belonged to the third gender. 984 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Asthawan in 2020 was 537 (32 men and 36 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Asthawan constituency was 270,312. Out of this, 132,729 voters were male, 133,104 were female, and 0 belonged to a third gender. There were 987 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Asthawan in 2015 was 522 (375 men and 8 women).

Asthawan Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Asthawan constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Asthawan Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Asthawan Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Asthawan Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Jitendra Kumar (JD(U)) won the Asthawan seat by a razor-thin margin of 1,512 votes (1.05%), polling 51,525 votes (35.75%) and defeating Anil Kumar (RJD), who secured 39,925 votes (27.7%), while Ramesh Kumar (LJP) stood third with 21,844 votes (15.16%).

In the 2015 elections, Jitendra Kumar (JD(U)) had won the seat with a margin of 58,908 votes (44.29%), bagging 96,461 votes (36.44%), ahead of Chhote Lal Yadav (LJP) with 48,464 votes (36.44%), while Yugeshwar Manjhi (Independent) finished third with 4,259 votes (3.2%).

2020: Jitendra Kumar (JD(U))

2015: Jitendra Kumar (JD(U))

2010: Jitendra Kumar (JD(U))

Oct 2005: Jitendra (JD(U))

Feb 2005: Jitendra (JD(U))

2000: Raghunath Prasad Sharma (IND)

1995: Satish Kumar (IND)

1990: Raghu Nath Prasad Sharma (IND)

1985: Raghunath Prasad (IND)

1980: Ayodhya Prasad (INC(I))

1977: Indradeo Chaudhary (IND)

Asthawan Voter Turnout

In the Asthawan Assembly constituency, the total number of valid votes polled in 2020 was 143,006, accounting for 49.51% of the electors, while in 2015 it was 144,203, representing 49.24% of the eligible electors.