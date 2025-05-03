Asaduddin Owaisi slams Pakistan as 'failed state', mocks Asim Munir and his hollow military posturing Pahalgam terror attack: Terrorists had gunned down 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 (Tuesday) in a targeted terror attack.

Bahadurganj:

While addressing a public rally in Bihar's Bahadurganj on Saturday (May 3), the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi spoke on the Pahalgam terror attack and said that no outsider has the right to come to India and take the lives of our people. Asaduddin Owaisi said, "What happened in Pahalgam is heartbreaking, extremely unfortunate and saddening, and we strongly condemn it. No outsider has the right to come here (in India) and take the lives of our people. We have been witnessing for several years now that people from Pakistan come and kill our citizens. For years, terrorists have been coming from Pakistan to our country and targeting innocent civilians."

Owaisi mocks Asim Munir

Owaisi slammed Pakistan as a failed state, mocked General Asim Munir and its hollow military posturing. He hit back at a retired Bangladeshi general’s comment on Northeast, declaring India’s unity and power are untouchable.

"We appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against this. We expect that firm steps will be taken so that Pakistan does not repeat such actions. We stand with the government on this matter and hope that PM Modi will take strong action against the terrorists responsible for this tragic loss of lives," AIMIM chief added.

"We want to tell Asim Munir that in 1947, we made a decision- India was, is, and will always be our land. To those who are spewing nonsense in Pakistan, we want to say that you do not understand 'Islam'. You are in a country where people are suffering due to poverty. You have conflicts with Afghanistan. You have conflicts with Iran. Pakistan is a failed nation, and remember, these powers will never let India live in peace. Today, we must unite and respond to Pakistan so that this poison of terrorism is eliminated once and for all," Asaduddin Owaisi further said.

"To a gentleman in Bangladesh who is speaking nonsense- I want to tell him that the country you have was given to you because of us. Test as many missiles as you want, but India will always remain more powerful than you. To those in India who are trying to divide Hindus and Muslims- I want to tell you that you are weakening India," said Owaisi in Bihar.