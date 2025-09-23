Arwal Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Arwal Assembly Election 2025: In 2020, Maha Nand Singh of the CPI(ML)L won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Dipak Kumar Sharma with a margin of 19,950 votes.

The Arwal Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 214 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.The Arwal Assembly constituency comes under the Jahanabad Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Maha Nand Singh of the CPI(ML)L won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Dipak Kumar Sharma with a margin of 19,950 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, RJD candidate Surendra Prasad Yadav won from the Jahanabad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,52,591 by defeating Chandeshwar Prasad of the JD(U). In 2015, RJD candidate Ravindra Singh registered a win in the Arwal constituency. In 2010, BJP candidate Chitranjan Kumar registered his victory from the seat.

Arwal Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. As per data from the Election Commission there were 1,45,123 voters in the Arwal constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 77,968 voters were male and 65,341 were female. One voter belonged to the third gender. 1,813 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Arwal in 2020 was 1788( 1720 were men and 68 were women). In 2015, the total number of voters in the Arwal constituency was 1,29,753 out of this, 68,962 voters were male and 60,468 were female. There were 323 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kargahar in 2015 was 778 (534 were men and 244 were women).

Arwal Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Arwal constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Arwal Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Arwal Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Arwal Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, CPI(ML)L candidate Maha Nand Sinigh won the seat with a margin of 19,950 (13.97%). He polled 68,286 votes with a vote share of 47.18%. Singh defeated BJP candidate Dipak Kumar Sharma, who got 48,336 votes (33.4%). RLSP candidate Subhash Chandra Yadav stood third with 7,941 votes (5.49%). In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, candidate Ravindra Singh won the seat with a margin of 17,810 (14.01%). He polled 55,295 votes with a vote share of 42.62%. BJP candidate Chitranjan Kumar got 37,485 votes (42.62%) and was the runner-up. CPI(ML)L candidate Mahanand Prasad stood third with 21,354 votes (16.46%).

Arwal Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1952 Gudani Singh Yadav Socialist Party

1957 Budhan Mehta Indian National Congress (INC)

1962 Budhan Mehta Indian National Congress (INC)

1967 Shah Zohair Communist Party of India (CPI)

1969 Shah Zohair Communist Party of India (CPI)

1972 Rang Bahadur Singh Independent

1977 Baneshwar Prasad Singh Janata Party

1980 Krishana Nandan Prasad Singh Independent

1985 Krishana Nandan Prasad Singh Independent

1990 Krishana Nandan Prasad Singh Independent

1995 Ravindra Singh Kushwaha Janata Dal

2000 Akhilesh Prasad Singh Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)

2005 Dularchand Singh Yadav Lok Janshakti Party (LJP)

2005 Dularchand Singh Yadav Lok Janshakti Party (LJP)

2010 Chitranjan Kumar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

2015 Ravindra Singh Kushwaha Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)

2020 Maha Nand Singh Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI(M)L)

Arwal Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,44,740 or 55.95% in the Kargahar Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,29,725 or 52.76%.