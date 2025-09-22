Arrah Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Arrah Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Amrendra Pratap Singh won the Arrah seat with a margin of 3,002 votes (1.91%).

The Arrah Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 194 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Arrah Assembly constituency comes under the Arrah Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Amrendra Pratap Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat by defeating Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML) candidate Quyamuddin Ansari with a margin of 3,002 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML) candidate Sudama Prasad won from the Arrah Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 59,808 votes by defeating Raj Kumar Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Arrah Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Arrah Assembly constituency is a part of the Bhojpur district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,29,572 voters in the Arrah constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,79,477 were male and 1,50,089 were female voters. Six voters belonged to the third gender. 3,576 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Arrah in 2020 was 2,080 (1,957 men and 123 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Arrah constituency was 3,03,897. Out of this, 1,67,169 voters were male, 1,36,713 were female, and 15 belonged to a third gender. There were 240 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Arrah in 2015 was 830 (559 men and 271 women).

Arrah Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Arrah constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Arrah Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date for Arrah along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Arrah Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet for Arrah.

Arrah Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Amrendra Pratap Singh won the Arrah seat with a margin of 3,002 votes (1.91%). He polled 71,781 votes with a vote share of 45.05%. He defeated Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML) candidate Quyamuddin Ansari, who got 68,779 votes (43.17%). Independent candidate Hakim Prasad stood third with 4,360 votes (2.74%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Mohammad Nawaz Alam won the Arrah seat with a margin of 666 votes (0.44%). He polled 70,004 votes with a vote share of 44.94%. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Amrendra Pratap Singh got 69,338 votes (44.51%) and was the runner-up. Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML) candidate Quyamuddin Ansari stood third with 5,035 votes (3.23%).

Arrah Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Amrendra Pratap Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2015: Mohammad Nawaz Alam (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2010: Amrendra Pratap Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party)

October, 2005: Amrendra Pratap Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party)

February, 2005: Amrendra Pratap Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2000: Amrendra Pratap Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party)

1995: Abdul Malik (Janata Dal)

1990: Bashistha Narain Singh (Janata Dal)

1985: SM Isha (Congress)

1980: SM Isha (Congress)

1977: Sumitra Devi (Janata Party)

Arrah Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Arrah Assembly constituency was 1,59,640 or 48.44 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,56,247 or 51.41 per cent.