Araria Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Patna:

The Araria Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 49 of the state Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Araria Assembly constituency comes under the Araria Lok Sabha constituency. In the last Assembly election in 2020, Congress candidate Abidur Rahman won the seat by defeating Shagufta Azim of JD(U). In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Pradeep Kumar Singh won from the Araria Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 20,094 votes by defeating Shahnawaz of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Araria Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Araria Assembly constituency is a part of the Araria district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,18,978 voters in the Araria constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,65,886 voters were male and 1,53,081 were female. There were 886 postal votes (328 valid) in the constituency. The number of service voters in Araria was 126 (118 men and 08 women) in 2020.

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Araria Assembly constituency was 2,77,857. Out of this, 1,47,952 voters were male and 1,29,898 were female. There were 1,439 (1,288 valid) postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Araria was 51 (11 men and 10 women) in 2015.

Araria Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Araria constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Araria Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Araria Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Araria Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Abidur Rahman won the seat with a margin of 47,936 votes (26.05%). He received 1,03,054 votes with a vote share of 54.84%. He defeated JD(U) candidate Shagufta Azim, who got 55,118 votes (29.33%). AIMIM candidate Md Rashid Anwer stood third with 8,924 votes (4.75%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Avidur Rahman won the seat with a margin of 40,044 votes (23.32%). He was polled 92,667 votes with a vote share of 52.77%. Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) candidate Ajay Kumar Jha got 52,623 votes (29.97%) and was the runner-up. CPI candidate Dr(capt ) S R Jha stood third with 5,898 votes (3.36%).

2020: Abidur Rahman (Congress)

2015: Abidur Rahman (Congress)

2010: Zakir Hussain Khan (LJP)

October 2005: Pradeep Kumar Singh (BJP)

February 2005: Pradeep Kumar Singh (BJP)

2000: Bijay Kumar Mandal (IND)

1995: Vijoy Kumar Mandal (BPP)

1990: Vinod Kumar Roy (IND)

1985: Halimuddin Ahmed (Congress)

1980: Mohammad Taslimuddin (JNP-SC)

1977: Srideo Jha(Congress)

Araria Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Araria Assembly constituency was 1,83,483 or 59.08 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,71,684 or 68.25 per cent.