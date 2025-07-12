Another businessman shot dead in Bihar, public outrage erupts over crime and lawlessness in state In Bihar, the shocking murders of businessman Puttu Khan in Sitamarhi and shopkeeper Vikram Jha in Patna have sparked protests against police inaction, raising concerns about rising crime and law enforcement failures in the state.

Patna:

Bihar is facing a surge in violent crimes, with a series of shocking murders in recent days shaking the state to its core. The killings of two prominent businessmen—Puttu Khan in Sitamarhi and Vikram Jha in Patna—alongside the earlier murder of Gopal Khemka in Patna, have ignited widespread fear and outrage, leading to public protests and a political uproar over the state’s deteriorating law and order situation.

On Saturday, Puttu Khan, a local businessman in Sitamarhi, was shot dead in broad daylight outside his shop in the bustling Mehsoul Main Market Area. The murder, committed by assailants who quickly fled the scene, left the residents in panic. Angered by the growing crime wave, locals staged massive protests against the police, accusing them of being ineffective in curbing violence. Protesters even followed Khan's body to the hospital, demanding justice and action from the authorities.

Meanwhile, Patna was rocked by the murder of Vikram Jha, a grocery shop owner in Ramkrishna Nagar, who was gunned down by an unidentified assailant on Friday evening. Though the police quickly rushed him to the hospital, Jha was declared dead on arrival. The murder, still shrouded in mystery, has raised serious questions about public safety, further exacerbating the city's fear of lawlessness.

Both incidents, coupled with the high-profile murder of businessman Gopal Khemka earlier in the week, have spotlighted the growing violence in Bihar. Khemka’s death, stemming from a bitter property dispute with businessman Ashok Sah, has fueled political tensions. Opposition leaders are accusing the Nitish Kumar-led government of failing to control the surge in violent crime. “Bihar has become a lawless state under this government,” said an opposition leader, calling for urgent police reforms.

Amid the public outcry, protests have intensified in both Sitamarhi and Patna, with citizens demanding swift justice and stronger policing. Despite the Bihar government’s reassurances, the lack of concrete outcomes has only fueled public dissatisfaction. As the state grapples with an alarming rise in violence, the people of Bihar are left wondering whether the government can restore law and order before the situation escalates further.

With public confidence in law enforcement dwindling, the coming days will likely determine whether Bihar can reclaim its streets or face an even greater law-and-order crisis.

(Inputs from Saurabh)