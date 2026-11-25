A grand wedding in Bihar's Mokama has drawn attention for its lavish arrangements, unusual attractions and expected high-profile guest list. Shivangi Singh, the daughter of Mokama MLA Anant Singh, is getting married on Wednesday, November 25, at her ancestral village Nadwan in Barh. Preparations for the ceremony include eight massive pandals, special arrangements for VIP guests, an elaborate vegetarian menu and a horse-racing competition with luxury vehicles as prizes.

According to claims surrounding the event, more than four lakh guests are expected to attend the celebrations. The wedding has also attracted attention for reports of millions of traditional sweets being prepared and a specially designed race track where horse riders from several states will compete. Politicians, actors and other prominent personalities are also expected to attend, although the final list of guests remains to be seen.

Eight massive pandals and special arrangements for VIP guests

The wedding celebrations are being organised on a grand scale in Nadwan, Anant Singh's ancestral village in Bihar's Barh area. Eight large pandals have reportedly been set up to accommodate the expected gathering. The stage for the jaimala ceremony has been designed around a Hawa Mahal theme. Standing 30 feet tall, the structure is expected to be one of the main attractions of the wedding venue.

Special arrangements have also been made for VIP guests, with five to six helipads reportedly constructed for helicopter arrivals. The organisers are expecting guests from different parts of the country, including political leaders, actors and other well-known personalities.

150 vegetarian dishes and elaborate sweet preparations

Food is another major talking point at the wedding. The menu is expected to feature around 150 varieties of vegetarian dishes, with extensive arrangements for sweets and traditional delicacies. According to claims made about the preparations, around 30 lakh rasgullas and 50 lakh gulab jamuns are being prepared for the guests. The arrangements reportedly include 10,000 litres of milk and 1,000 kg of paneer.

More than 300 cooking stoves are said to be in use, with 14 teams of halwais working on the food preparations. The scale of the arrangements reflects the organisers' preparations for the large number of guests expected at the ceremony.

Horse-racing competition offers Thar, bike and scooter as prizes

One of the most talked-about attractions of the wedding is a horse-racing competition scheduled for Wednesday. The event is expected to feature more than 50 horse riders from Bihar and other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat. A race track spread across approximately 11 bighas of land has reportedly been prepared for the competition. Riders and their horses have also been provided with accommodation and food arrangements.

The horses have been practising for the event for the past 15 days. Some of the names expected to feature in the competition include Barood, Lal Badshah, Khagaria, Babar, Rocket and Sikandar. The prizes have added to the excitement around the event. The first-place winner is expected to receive a Mahindra Thar, while the second-place winner will get a motorcycle and the third-place winner a scooter.

Anant Singh says he plans to contest elections as an Independent

Apart from the wedding celebrations, Anant Singh's political plans have also attracted attention. During the haldi ceremony of his daughter Shivangi, he reportedly spoke to BJP MLA Sushil Singh about his intention to contest the next election as an Independent candidate.

"I want to contest as an Independent. The votes I get as an Independent are more than what I get when I contest on a party ticket," Anant Singh reportedly said. The development comes after the JD(U) expelled him over allegations of anti-party activities. JD(U) state president Umesh Singh Kushwaha has also reportedly submitted documents to the Speaker seeking action against Singh's Assembly membership.

The Speaker subsequently issued a notice to Anant Singh. He sought additional time to respond, citing his daughter's wedding preparations. He has reportedly been given until November 30 to submit his reply. For now, attention remains on the grand wedding in Nadwan, with the horse-racing competition, elaborate food arrangements and expected celebrity and political attendance keeping the event in the spotlight.

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