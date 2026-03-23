Anant Singh released on bail in Dular Chand Yadav murder case, to visit Mokama on Tuesday

Patna:

Anant Singh, the JDU MLA from Bihar’s Mokama, has been released on bail and is expected to reach his residence shortly. Supporters greeted his arrival with fireworks and celebrations. Singh is scheduled to visit Maharani Temple in Badhia, Lakhisarai, before proceeding to his constituency on Tuesday.

The Patna High Court granted bail to Singh on Thursday in connection with the murder of Dular Chand Yadav, which took place during the Bihar election campaign last year. Singh, who was arrested on November 1, had been accused of orchestrating the killing.

Despite being in jail during the elections, Singh secured a victory in Mokama, defeating Veena Singh of the RJD by a margin of over 28,000 votes.

Dularchand Yadav murder case

Dularchand Yadav was shot dead on October 30, 2025 while campaigning for a Jan Suraaj Party candidate in Basawan Chak, within the jurisdiction of Ghoswari police station. The incident shocked the local community and drew significant attention.

Singh, who was accused of planning and carrying out the killing, was arrested by the police on the night of November 1. He appeared before the court the following day and was subsequently sent to Beur Jail in Patna.

Who is Anant Singh

Anant Singh is an Indian politician and a controversial Member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Mokama constituency, representing Janata Dal United (JDU). He is a five‑time legislator known locally as “Chhote Sarkar.” Singh has a long political career but also faces a highly contentious reputation due to numerous criminal cases, including allegations of murder, assault and illegal arms possession.

He was elected in the 2025 Bihar elections and even took oath while in custody in a murder case, though the Patna High Court recently granted him bail in the ongoing Dularchand Yadav murder case.