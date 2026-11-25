The lavish wedding of Mokama MLA Anant Singh's daughter, Shivangi Singh, has become a major talking point in Bihar, with huge crowds gathering at the celebrations in Patna district’s Nadawan village. The grand event has attracted political leaders and guests from across the state, while elaborate decorations, dazzling lighting and luxurious arrangements have added to the royal ambience.

The wedding has witnessed an unexpectedly large turnout, with thousands of people arriving to attend the celebrations. The scale of the gathering has also led to traffic congestion, leaving several guests, including legislators and ministers, stranded for hours.

Anant Singh greets crowds in own style

Anant Singh stepped out to meet the people who had gathered at the wedding venue. He drove through the crowd in an open car, waving a traditional gamchha to greet and acknowledge the gathering.

The large turnout has added to the buzz surrounding the wedding, with people continuing to arrive at the venue to catch a glimpse of the celebrations.

Over 150 dishes served at wedding

The wedding feast has become another major attraction, with more than 150 varieties of dishes prepared for guests.

Food counters have witnessed heavy crowds, as guests gathered to sample the extensive spread. The elaborate arrangements and the sheer number of visitors have further added to the scale of the celebrations.

The huge turnout has also caused traffic congestion on roads leading to the venue, with several guests reportedly remaining stuck in traffic for hours.

Bihar Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar caught in traffic

Bihar Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar was among those affected by the congestion. He was reportedly stuck in traffic for a considerable time while travelling to Nadawan to attend Shivangi Singh’s wedding.

Several other legislators and ministers were also caught in the traffic, highlighting the scale of the gathering.

Meanwhile, the wife of former MLA Munna Shukla met Anant Singh’s wife during the wedding celebrations.

Grand decorations give wedding a royal touch

Shivangi Singh, Anant Singh’s younger daughter, is getting married in the family’s ancestral village of Nadawan in Bihar’s Patna district.

The venue has been transformed with elaborate floral decorations, grand chandeliers and carefully arranged lighting, creating a royal atmosphere for the celebrations.

Special craftsmen and decorators were reportedly brought in from different places to complete the elaborate arrangements and prepare the venue for the large number of guests expected to attend.

The wedding has drawn attention not only for its lavish arrangements but also for the unprecedented crowds and the presence of several prominent political figures.

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